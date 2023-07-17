Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said Nigerians are only divided with the use of the word ‘AND’ in election matters but all united when same word is used for food.

This comes on the heels of petition seeking to nullify Bola Tinubu’s election on the grounds that he did not secure 25% of lawful votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Tinubu, who contested the February 28 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had the second-highest figure of 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Atiku and Obi approached the tribunal seeking to upturn Tinubu’s victory.

In his written address, Tinubu had asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the petition adding that failure to do so will lead to “anarchy”.

Taking to his Twitter handle Monday, Shehu Sani wrote; “In Rice and Beans all Nigerians have no problem with the word “AND”.

There has been debate on the subject matter since the last general election, as Peter Obi’s supporters popularly called ‘OBIdients’ believe Tinubu should be disqualified based on his failure to secure the required votes in FCT.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…





PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…