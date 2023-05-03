Twenty distressed police barracks, which have been marked as distressed and for demolition are to be rebuilt in Lagos State.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Usma Baba Alkali while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

The police boss stated that the reconstruction of the distressed barracks would be a partnership between the police and the Lagos State Government

The police boss said that the present occupants of the barracks would be relocated and reabsorbed after the completion of the construction.

According to the police, the force has embarked on series of sensitization and relocation efforts for police personnel living in the affected barracks, and it commenced between Monday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 31, 2023

CSP Adejobi said that the IGP has issued a directive that those living in the Barracks be issued a one-month notice to vacate their accommodation spaces.

He said “This directive will not be carried out all at once, but will be implemented gradually in phased stages to ensure that all officially recognized and lawful residents of the affected Barracks are properly catered for. ”

Adejobi continued, “IGP’s directive is that all currently residing and legally seated residents of any of the affected Barracks will receive a maximum sum of money equaling the rental cost for the location of their Barracks for two years, to aid them in advance in acquiring alternative accommodation options throughout the period of reconstruction.”

He also stated that “Upon the successful curation and completion of these living arrangements, a formal notice to vacate will be issued.”

Adejobi also stated that “The IGP has provided an assurance that all officers who are in active service and living in these barracks legally, shall receive the keys to the new structures upon completion of the development of the improved housing area.

“The revolutionary drive of the Nigeria Police Force to redefine the physical landscape and outdoor environment of Police Barracks and other facilities in Lagos State is a clear-cut effort to modernize the current facilities, as well as create a conducive environment for officers to carry out their duties and responsibilities with honour and self-esteem. ”





The barracks affected are Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja, K9 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi, Falomo Police Barracks (A and B), Ikoyi, Bar Beach Police Barracks, Victoria Island, MOPOL 20 Barracks, Ikeja, Women Police Barracks, Obalende and MOPOL 2 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi.

Others are Mounted Troop, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi, Queen Barracks, Apapa,”

Others are ” FPRO Annex Office and Barracks, Ijora Olopa, Iponrin Police Barracks, Surulere, Adekunle Police Barracks, Yaba, Federal Highway Patrol Office, Yaba, Alausa Police Barracks, Ikeja, Mounted Troop, Ikeja, Okesuna Police Barracks, Obalende, Mc Carthy Barracks, Obalende, Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende, Obalende Police Barracks, Obalende and Bourdillon Police Barracks, Ikoyi. New Staff Quarters, Ikeja, Elere Police Barracks, Agege, Onikan Officers Mess, Ikoyi and Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Milberton Street, Ikoyi.”

He assured that if after the expiration of the house rents given to the affected officers and the barracks were not completed, the force would renew the rents till the barracks are completed.