24-year-old arrested by Police for snatching car with toy gun in Niger

Police in Niger State has said it has arrested a 24-year-old Sylvanus Ishaku of Dikko in Tarfa local government area of the state with a stolen Toyota Matrix vehicle marked MNA492TC.

The police said the suspect was arrested on 15/02/2022 at about 18:42hours based on credible intelligence received by operatives attached to Paiko Division.

This was contained in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Minna.

He said the suspect was reported to have snatched the said vehicle at Brighter area of Minna from a female victim who was entering her compound at a gunpoint, and zoomed off through Suleja road, stressing that the suspected car snatcher was arrested at Ali Gabadna Junction, Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area o the state when trying to escape with the vehicle.

The statement added that during a search, a toy gun was said to have been recovered from the suspect, while preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect snatched the vehicle with the use of the toy gun.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he left Dikko to Minna since December 2021 and bought the toy gun at a supermarket in Minna.

“He confessed further that he resides at an uncompleted building, in Shango area an outskirts of Minna and he usually roams about the locality, searching for an appropriate situation and target to strike.

“He said he intends to take the vehicle to Abuja for sale in order to raise some money for his personal use. The case is under investigation,” the PPRO said.