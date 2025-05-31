24 students inducted as hygiene ambassadors in Kwara

Twenty-four primary and secondary school students in the Edu local government area of Kwara state have been inducted as hygiene ambassadors.

Speaking at the induction programme, titled, Hygiene Quest programme of the Dettol/Well Being Foundation Africa (WBFA), the WBFA Director of Programming, Mr. Williams Awotunde, said the induction aimed to make the students become torch bearers of change in their schools and communities.

The students were taught how to wash their hands, thoroughly, to avoid spread of germs, at the programme held at the Etsu Ibrahim College of Health Science, Tsaragi.

Mr. Awotunde, represented by the National Programmes Manager, WBFA, Mr. Kehinde Akinsola, said that the project was also designed to create lasting behavioural change after the workshop.

He said the organisation was building a network of Hygiene Quest Clubs in schools to be led by the inducted ambassadors, as a sustainability measure.

“These clubs will ensure that hygiene education and advocacy continue after the banners are down and workshops are concluded.

”You will lead handwashing demonstrations, hygiene campaigns and Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) activities, keeping momentum alive in your schools.

”Your role is to inspire your peers, engage your teachers and influence your communities.

”I am incredibly proud to say that you are not just a participants, you are leaders, innovators and changemakers.

”Together, we are nurturing a culture of hygiene and health that will ripple outwards, touching lives and safeguarding futures”, he said.

He charged the hygiene ambassadors to embrace the opportunity with passion to build a future where every school is a model of hygiene excellence and every ambassador is a beacon of hope and health.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Edu local government council, Mr. AbdulKadir Dauda, commended the initiative of allowing the students take ownership of maintaining hygiene in their schools.

He charged the students to pass the knowledge learnt to their classmates and neighbours.

The Director, Quality Assurance, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Adebimpe Idiagbon, appreciated the new dimension the organisation was taking in instilling hygiene discipline in the students.

He said the WBFA had always spread the message of hygiene and good health, commended the group as it is handing over to students to take charge.

The Deputy Director, School Services, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mr Taye Odedeji, said the induction would give the students a sense of belonging.

Mr. Odedeji, who is also the ministry’s UNESCO Desk Officer, said the WBFA had been impactful in maintaining hygiene and health improvement in the state.

An highlight of the programme was a presentation of work station for the club’s and school’s usage.

Another highlight was a spelling bee competition amongst the ambassadors.

Ibrahim Mazuma from Central Primary School, Lafiagi emerged winner for the primary section while Mohammed Baba from GSS Lafiagi emerged winner for the secondary category.

Both winners will represent Edu local government to compete with winners from other 16 local governments in the state for an eventual winner that will represent Kwara state at a later date.

