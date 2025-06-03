24 Caleb school students score above 300 in 2025 UTME

No fewer than 24 students of Caleb group of schools in Lagos scored between 301 and 366 (91.5%) out of 400 marks in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Similarly, 39 others also secured marks ranging from 268 to 299 (representing 74.75%) of the total marks.

Speaking on the development, the Media and Public Relations Manager the founder of the group of schools including the university, Professor Elvis Otobo, expressed happiness over the achievement, saying such an outstanding academic record has become a tradition in the school.

According to him, Caleb Group of Schools is renowned for its strong academic excellence and moral principles.

He noted that since its establishment in 1986 by Dr. Oladega Adebogun, the school has consistently provided a conducive environment that prepares students for success—not only academically but also in character development.

“So, aside from quality education, we also emphasize moral formation and inculcation of core values such as Godliness, self-discipline, and responsibility in our schools.

“This is because we strongly believe that these qualities are essential for thriving in today’s globalised world, hence we reflect them in our comprehensive programmes designed to foster both intellectual growth and the development of well-rounded individuals,” Otobo stressed.

He, however, noted that the school’s management has congratulated all the students and their teachers on the achievement and also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality service.

According to him, the sole vision of the school is to produce well-rounded learners who will make impactful contributions to their chosen fields and society at large.