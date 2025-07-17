24 Biafran agitators regain freedom from Ebonyi detention

The Ebonyi State High Court has discharged and acquitted 24 Biafran agitators detainees out of 36 held since May 24, 2020 of all lingering charges.

Ruling on the matter, His Lordship, Hon. Justice I. P. Chima, declared the accused innocent of all charges.

Reacting to the judgment, lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq, commended the ruling as bold, fearless, and intellectually sound.

He praised Justice Chima for upholding their legal arguments in full and for reaffirming the judiciary’s role as a beacon of justice.

“Justice was delayed, but never denied,” “His Lordship has demonstrated that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.” Ejiofor said.

According to Ejiofor, Thursday, July 17, 2025, marks a historic turning point at the Ebonyi State High Court. The final group of 24 Biafran detainees unjustly held for four years were discharged and acquitted of what he described as “frivolous and unfounded charges.”

He revealed that these innocent citizens had endured prolonged, unconstitutional detention, despite being discharged and acquitted multiple times by at least five different High Courts in Ebonyi State, all based on the same facts.

“Today’s ruling came as a result of our preliminary objection, which exposed the blatant violation of their constitutional rights,particularly the protection against double jeopardy enshrined in Section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This sacred principle, known as autrefois acquit, holds that no person shall be tried again for an offence for which they have already been acquitted.” Ejiofor said.

Ejiofor lauded the judgment as a powerful reaffirmation of constitutional law, saying: “We salute the learned judge’s courage, depth of reasoning, and unwavering commitment to justice. His erudition and moral clarity have restored faith in the judiciary.”

Giving glory to God, he added, “All honour and adoration belong to the Most High God,Chukwu Okike Abiama, our eternal rock, fortress, and deliverer. This victory was only made possible by His mighty hand.”

Ejiofor also confirmed that, in accordance with the court’s directive for immediate release, steps were being taken to ensure full compliance without delay. He expressed gratitude to his legal team for their tireless research, resilience, and dedication, saying, “Your efforts are deeply appreciated.”

IPOB lawyer also extended appreciation to the legal representatives of the Ebonyi State Government, who pledged in open court to enforce the judgment to the letter.

He further disclosed that the Nigerian Correctional Service had undertaken to release the detainees immediately, without resistance or delay.

“We will hold them to this commitment,” “The joy of today extends far beyond the courtroom,” “It will be profoundly moving to witness the reunification of families,wives who had been abandoned, children lost, and parents buried in sorrow during these long years of incarceration. Now begins the healing and rebuilding process.”he added.

He called on the Ebonyi State Government to urgently consider measures for the rehabilitation and reparation of the released detainees.

“Today marks the end of a painful four-year ordeal. The light of justice has finally pierced the dark clouds of oppression. Once again, to God be all the glory. It can only be Him. With God, we have conquered. Justice has spoken. Freedom is restored. A new chapter begins,” Ejiofor added.

Meanwhile , Ejiofor has commended the Ebonyi State in faithful compliance with the judgment delivered today by my lord , Hon. Justice I.P. Chima of the High court of Ebonyi State , Abakaliki Judicial Division, which today, discharged and acquitted the remaining 24 innocent Biafrans , the Ebonyi State Correctional Service has acted without delay and released these innocent citizens from custody.

With heads held high and hearts overflowing, they walked out of the correctional facility in victory, breaking into songs of praise and heartfelt thanksgiving to the Almighty God; the ultimate Defender of the oppressed, who in His perfect timing, has brought this season of sorrow to a glorious end .