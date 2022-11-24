24 best graduating students of Kogi college get automatic employment

The Kogi State Government has granted automatic employment to 24 best graduating students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and made available to Tribune Online.

The list covers students who graduated in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The employment followed the directive of the Governor of the state, Alhaji. Yahaya Bello at the combined convocation ceremony of the College.

According to the Governor, the gesture is to encourage academic excellence among young people in the state, saying the directive covers all state-owned tertiary institutions. It is also to ensure that the remodeled State Civil Service enjoys the benefits of having young, brilliant, and vibrant youth who are in tune with the governance dynamism of the New Direction Administration.

The beneficiaries are Aebayo Esther, Suleiman Onyioza Bilikisu, Egamana Elizabeth Yakpesoko, Lamisi Mariam, Brai Favour, Ibimodi Mary, Origbemila Ruth Temitope, Amoda Deborah, Ameh Monday, Usman Oziohu Rahmat, Yahaya Asebe Halimat, Ojo Lukman Ozovehe, Ibrahim Aishat, and Umunnya Enyo Faith. Others are Ikani Fatima, Motilewa Mary Nike , Ademilola Olajumoke Oluwabukola, Attah Ruth Ojochegbe, Omika Nathaniel, Otuoze Victoria Ozohu, Oladugba Motunrayo Endurance, Abdul Inikpi, Felix Hellen and Owonaye Victoria Oluwatosin. They have all resumed in their various offices after scaling the civil service recruitment hurdles and found suitable for employment.

“The Administration of His Excellency Alhaji. Yahaya Bello will remain committed to encouraging and rewarding young achievers who are prepared to contribute to the development of our dear state.

“We congratulate the beneficiaries and charge students in our tertiary institutions to leverage the enabling environment in our schools and the uninterrupted academic calendar enjoyed in our institutions to excel in their studies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE