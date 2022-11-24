24 best graduating students of Kogi college get automatic employment

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Students Kogi employment College,NLC lauds Gov Bello, Kogi votes Tinubu Bello,Gov Bello inaugurates, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Gov Bello approves appointment, Yahaya Bello Commissioner state,national minimum wage for Kogi workers, Bello signs 2022 budget, We are working, Bello appoints Runsewe, Kogi road projects, poor vulnerable persons, Kogi 2021 budget, letter of recognition, Gov Bello reconstitutes council, Bello sets up committee, Governors receive N1 billion each, immunise, children, Kogi , service commission, Kogi, KIRS chairman, health workers, Kogi, local government elections, KOSIEC, Kogi, ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University, Kogi Council of Information
Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State Government has granted automatic employment to 24 best graduating students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and made available to Tribune Online.

The list covers students who graduated in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The employment followed the directive of the Governor of the state, Alhaji. Yahaya Bello at the combined convocation ceremony of the College.

According to the Governor, the gesture is to encourage academic excellence among young people in the state, saying the directive covers all state-owned tertiary institutions. It is also to ensure that the remodeled State Civil Service enjoys the benefits of having young, brilliant, and vibrant youth who are in tune with the governance dynamism of the New Direction Administration.

The beneficiaries are Aebayo Esther, Suleiman Onyioza Bilikisu, Egamana Elizabeth Yakpesoko, Lamisi Mariam, Brai Favour, Ibimodi Mary, Origbemila Ruth Temitope, Amoda Deborah, Ameh Monday, Usman Oziohu Rahmat, Yahaya Asebe Halimat, Ojo Lukman Ozovehe, Ibrahim Aishat, and Umunnya Enyo Faith. Others are Ikani Fatima, Motilewa Mary Nike , Ademilola Olajumoke Oluwabukola, Attah Ruth Ojochegbe, Omika Nathaniel, Otuoze Victoria Ozohu, Oladugba Motunrayo Endurance, Abdul Inikpi, Felix Hellen and Owonaye Victoria Oluwatosin. They have all resumed in their various offices after scaling the civil service recruitment hurdles and found suitable for employment.

“The Administration of His Excellency Alhaji. Yahaya Bello will remain committed to encouraging and rewarding young achievers who are prepared to contribute to the development of our dear state.

“We congratulate the beneficiaries and charge students in our tertiary institutions to leverage the enabling environment in our schools and the uninterrupted academic calendar enjoyed in our institutions to excel in their studies.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

Yahaya Bello charges APC members, supporters to deliver Kogi to Tinubu

Latest News

I’ll review outrageous school fees in Kaduna ― PDP guber candidate

Latest News

We’ve raised N3.3trn to finance 2022 budget deficit ― DMO

Latest News

Confab recommends stiff resistance against IOCs divestment plans

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More