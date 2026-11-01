230 ATBU graduates inducted into Nigerian Society of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology

A total of 230 graduates of the Department of Biochemistry, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, have been inducted as graduate members of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB).

The induction, which was the second to be organised by the department, was held under the conference theme: “The Fate Inheritance Research in Africa: The Contribution of Biochemistry in Diseases, Medicine Development and Public Health in the World.”

The ceremony marked a milestone for the graduates, recognising their academic efforts and potential contributions to scientific research and healthcare.

Speaking at the event, ATBU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, urged the inductees to apply their knowledge and skills to address societal challenges and question outdated practices in their respective workplaces.

Garba encouraged the graduates to become catalysts for positive change in whatever sectors they found themselves, including healthcare, industry, agriculture, technology and entrepreneurship.

He said, “As you step into the wider scientific world, hold fast to these enduring principles. Be the catalyst in every domain you enter, whether healthcare, industry, technology, agriculture, public policy or entrepreneurship.”

According to him, “Remember that catalysts do not force reactions; they make them happen. Challenge inefficient systems, question outdated assumptions and lower the activation energy required for positive change.”

The vice-chancellor also advised graduates to develop resilience, collaboration, professional integrity and a commitment to continuous learning, noting that scientific breakthroughs could not be achieved in isolation.

“No biological system functions in isolation, and no transformational breakthrough is achieved alone. Build strong interdisciplinary bridges, cross-sectoral partnerships and enduring professional and personal bonds,” he added.

He further urged them to uphold scientific integrity, accuracy and honesty, stressing that their professional reputation was more valuable than any achievement obtained through unethical practices.

In his keynote address, titled “The Genomic Future of Africa: How African Biochemists Transform Disease Research, Drug Discovery and Global Health,” Prof. Ishaya Yohana challenged the inductees to identify societal problems within their areas of specialisation and develop practical solutions.

Yohana explained that genomics, which involves the study of the genetic material and makeup of organisms, had become important in understanding diseases, developing effective treatments and improving healthcare.

He said understanding individuals’ genetic makeup could help scientists determine how diseases develop and how patients respond to treatment.

He added that studying the genomes of disease-causing organisms could also help researchers develop more effective drugs.

“Biochemists have been contributing to this because genomics began with biochemistry and molecular biology. Biochemists are pioneers in this field,” he added.

“We isolate genomes, sequence them, study them, understand the markers and pathways, and can mitigate whatever challenges pathogens may present,” he further said.

The keynote speaker urged the graduates to apply their knowledge beyond laboratories and academic environments, noting that biochemistry offered opportunities to address challenges affecting different aspects of human life.

He stressed, “I encourage these inductees and others to look out for problems worthy of their training and find solutions to them because biochemistry studies life, the very foundation of life.”

“They should go out there and be the change agents they call themselves in society,” he added.

Earlier, the National President of the NSBMB, O. M. Wegwu, represented by his Vice-President, Mohammed Adamu Milala, commended ATBU for sustaining the induction programme.

He disclosed that the society was working to establish an Institute of Biochemistry in Nigeria, adding that the proposal had passed through the National Assembly and was awaiting presidential assent.

Wegwu also said the society had secured a plot of land on the outskirts of Abuja for the construction of a N15m complex to promote research, innovation and professional activities.

He encouraged the inductees to remain committed to professional excellence and contribute to the advancement of biochemistry in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of the inductees, the pioneer and outgoing President of the NSBMB ATBU branch, Shittu Salih, appreciated the university management and lecturers for their contributions to the graduates’ academic journey.

He described their training as demanding but rewarding, noting that the graduates had overcome several academic challenges and emerged better prepared for professional responsibilities.

Salih said, “We did not merely survive the journey; we grew through each challenge. We have emerged stronger, more knowledgeable, more resilient and determined to leave our footprints in the sands of our department’s history.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of their lecturers in helping them understand the value and practical relevance of biochemistry.