23-yr-old ex-convict rearrested hours after NGO facilitated his release

A 23-year-old Yakubu Yussuf who was convicted of stealing from the Lagos State Government has been re-arrested hours after being released from prison.

An unnamed NGO was said to have facilitated his release from prison after paying his option of fine.

Yussuf who was arrested and sentenced to one-month imprisonment for stealing from the state fuel dump was last Saturday arrested again for stealing at the premises of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement he signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Hundeyin said: “Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Saturday morning arrested an ex-convict hours after he was released from prison.

“The suspect, Yakub Yusuf aged 23 was arrested around 0800hrs on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one-month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos State fuel dump, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Learning that he was imprisoned because he could not pay a fine which was an option, an NGO facilitated his release by paying the fine on Friday, November 11, just ten days after his conviction on November 1, 2022.”

Hundeyin also added that “Yakub was arrested again after breaking into Lagos State Fire Service premises from where he stole valve covers of old fire truck under repairs.”

The CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS has since transferred the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 Governors Will Continue To Preach Equity, Justice, Fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party…

Nigerian Lecturer At Ugandan University Sacked Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun…





Stop war for World Cup, FIFA president begs Russia, Ukraine

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one month ceasefire during the World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a summit of the G20 group of major economies in Indonesia the World Cup…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…