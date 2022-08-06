23-year-old man steals 21 phones during JAMB exam in Ilorin

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) on Friday paraded a 23-year-old suspect, who allegedly stole 21 phones from students writing JAMB examination in Ilorin.

Parading the suspect, Kadiri Qudus, at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer of the corps, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the command also arrested two other suspects for allegedly having canal knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter and for alleged housebreaking and theft.

Ayeni said that Kadiri Qudus pretended to be a nose mask seller at a JAMB examination centre in Ilorin, where he collected 21 phones from the students for safekeeping.

Ayeni said that the suspect ran away with their phones before the students could finish writing the examination.

Speaking with reporters, Qudus denied running away with the phones. He claimed that the phones were actually stolen from where he kept them.

“Out of fear of what would happen to me, I had to run away for my dear life,’ he added.

Kwara state command of the NSCDC also paraded 55 years old security man Arowolo Ayodeji for having carnal knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter.

The alleged daughter molester said that he hails from Ipoti Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He said that the marriage between him and the girl’s mom crashed when the girl was two.

When pressed to speak further, Ayodeji said the devil vicariously lured him to commit the crime.

Ayeni said that Arowolo Ayodeji’s report was brought to the notice of the command through the Kwara state Ministry of Social Welfare.

“The ministry and the command’s Gender Unit are collaborating together. It was a good Samaritan that reported the case to the ministry of social welfare before the case was brought here. And the suspect was apprehended at Ijero Ekiti.

“The man was said to have been molesting the girl while she was seven years old”.

The NSCDC chief said that the 19-year-old Emmanuel has been a serial house breaker.

He said “his cases have been brought here several times and on different occasions, he has been sent to remand, but he seems not to want to change from his act.





“The offence that brought him here is the breaking into a house in Ilorin and carted away some vehicle parts,” Ayeni said.

