23 died, 74 injured as flood ravages parts of Benue

No fewer than 23 people were reportedly killed while 74 others were injured as flood-ravaged some parts of Benue State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency and Maintenance Agency, SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior. stated this on Tuesday during the distribution of relief materials to flood victims.

Shior said that eleven local government areas; Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Katsina-Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo were affected.

Shior said that 116,084 people were displaced across the state, adding that 14,040 hectares of land were washed away, adding that 12,856 households were displaced as well as 4,411 houses were submerged.

Shior said, “As of the time we received the flood prediction in July, we activated conntigency plans and embarked on sensitization and awareness campaign, did jingle on the pending flood.

“But some people waited for it to happen and refused to relocate and this (flood) has affected many people, companies schools and other structures.

The SEMA boss said that the flood had contaminated sources of water in some parts of the state and added that the federal government through the National Emergency and Maintenance Agency brought a truck of machines to purify water for people’s consumption.

Shior further said that 8,000 cubic water was purified on Monday and distributed to affected people in Makurdi, the capital city.

