220 exhibitors converge on Lagos for F&B trade show

Food & Beverage West Africa, the largest trade show across sub-Saharan Africa, will return to Lagos later this month.

Scheduled to hold between Tuesday 14th to Thursday 16th at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the show has more than 220 exhibitors from five continents taking part.

Such has been the demand for the show the organisers needed to expand the floor space meaning FAB West Africa will be the biggest food and beverage fair to ever take place on Nigerian soil.

While having an international flavour, the event will place a real focus on pro- moting Nigerian food and beverage products. Gold Sponsors are Just Food West Africa, Daffy and Nasco.

But with more than 40 countries represented, visitors will have an opportunity to find out about the latest local and international food and drink developments and to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region.

The show is being organised by BtoB Events. Managing Director, Jamie Hill says: “After the huge success of FAB West Africa 2021, I cannot wait to bring the largest edition of the Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition back to Nigeria.





“This exhibition will be the first exhibition to utilise the new third hall at the Landmark Centre, perhaps making it the largest food and beverage exhibition on the African continent.”