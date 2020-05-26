22-year-old man beaten to death in Bauchi over loss of mobile phone

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Ezra, has been beaten to death by yet to be identified persons at New Trafford Hotel and Suites located in the Gwallameji area of Bauchi metropolis where the Federal Polytechnic is located.

Information has it that the incident happened on Monday afternoon when people in the vicinity allegedly ganged up and beat Ezra until he became unconscious, but died on the way to the hospital.

A source told our correspondent that an expensive mobile phone got missing within the premises of the hotel and the deceased was suspected to be the person who stole it, an accusation he was said to have vehemently denied pleading his innocence.

The source added that the crowd that gathered did not believe him but instead started beating him with the aim of extracting a confession from him but he was said to have maintained his innocent stand.

During the beating, he was said to have slumped and lost consciousness a development that made them convey him to the police station in Yelwa in a tricycle (Keke NAPEP). From there he was taken to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

It was however gathered that later on the phone was discovered with someone who found it where the owner, who is a staff of the hotel, misplaced it.

A police source confirmed that the incident, described as a culpable homicide, was reported at the Yelwa Police Division. The source added that the police has swung into action to investigate the incident.

The police source added that though some arrests have been made, efforts were on to get all those involved in the matter arrested after which all those found culpable will be prosecuted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE