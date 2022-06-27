22 people died of hunger, unhealthy condition in Katsina IDPs camp

Twenty-two people have lost their lives at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

More than 15,200 people who were displaced by bandits from the villages of Shimfida, Zango, Kwari, Tsembe, Tsauni and Mai-Wuya communities are currently taking refuge in the camp at GGSS, Jibia.

The chairman of the IDP camp, Malam Saad Shimfida disclosed this while speaking with some journalists in Jibia on Monday.

Salisu who is also the chairman of the Shimfida Youth Development Association said this is a result of the bad environment they are forced to leave in, hunger and Malnutrition among little children.

According to him, most of them sleep on the bare floor, while others take their rest on mats provided by the local government authorities.

However, he also complained about the situation in the camp, stressing that, the camp is not secured as there is no security personnel attached, no water and no health facilities.

He added that, at the initial stage, they were being fed thrice a day, which later became twice a day, adding that, they are presently feeding once a day.

Salisu said they have been in the camp for the last three months and that they would prefer to return back to their communities to enable them to farm their lands, adding, “Our people are suffering from hunger and malnutrition.”

He pleaded with the state government to provide them with the necessary security structures, to enable them to benefit from the rainy season in order to make life better for themselves and their families.





The Chairman Jibia LGA Alhaji Bashir Sabiu, when contacted said the council has provided adequate relief materials to the IDPs in the camp.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.22 people died 22 people died

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.22 people died 22 people died

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP