The Chief Medical Director of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Professor Peter Babatunde Olaitan, has announced that a total of 21,834 residents of Osun State have benefited from the free medical services and surgical treatment put in place by the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to ensure the well-being of people in the state. This was disclosed at a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Professor Olaitan, who is the Chairman of the committee of health workers on free medical services, explained that 10,543 individuals benefited from medical services, while 9,133 people benefited from the free eye care provided by the government. In addition, 1,453 people also benefited from general surgical care.

He further highlighted that out of the patients that received eye care, 705 of them had eye surgery, while 2,415 were given free eyeglasses. According to him, “Free eye care was given during the exercise, with many patients provided with free eyeglasses, just as eye surgery was done for some patients suffering from eye-related ailments.”

The medical team, which comprised medical doctors, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and other health workers, worked assiduously to ensure the success of the programme. The team visited all nine federal constituencies of the state, providing medical care and general and eye surgical procedures for the people.

The Chief Medical Director who disclosed that the committee gathered no fewer than 200 health workers from both the secondary and tertiary health institutions to work on the project, maintained that the medical team engaged in intensive medical care throughout the period of the exercise, treating various ailments and performing different surgeries.

The programme was put in place to mark the governor’s 100 days in office and was held between February and April 2023. Professor Olaitan appreciated the governor for the initiative and the execution of the programme and extended gratitude to all health workers who participated in the programme to make it a success.

