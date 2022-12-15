218 Oyo indigenes studying law set to receive N500,000 bursary

A total of 218 Oyo indigenes studying law are set to each receive N500,000 bursary from the Oyo State government.

This followed Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of the sum of N 109 Million for the law students of the 2021/2022 session.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Abiodun Abdu-raheem, who made this disclosure on Thursday, said the beneficiaries would be screened next Tuesday.

A notice at the ministry indicated that the screening will take the form of the beneficiaries bringing forward their local government identification, law school identity card, passport and academic credentials.

The bursary approval comes months after concerned individuals and groups like the forum of Oyo State indigenes in Nigerian Law had sent appeal letters to the governor seeking prompt disbursement of the bursary for the 2021/2022 set.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde will on Friday meet with the National Universities Commission (NUC) regarding the state’s desire for the upgrade of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a university of education.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the council and management of Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso, on Wednesday, Makinde said he would be making a presentation to the NUC on the readiness of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education for the upgrade to a university of education.

The governor’s move comes after he had recently assented a bill for the upgrade of the college to a university.

“On Friday, I should be visiting the NUC to make a presentation and convince them on the upgrade of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a university of education,” Makinde said.

