BREAKING: Former NIMASA DG jailed 7 years over N146m fraud
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a former Acting Director-General of NIMASA, Calistus Obi, to seven years imprisonment for N136 million fraud.
