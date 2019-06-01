Over 60,000 candidates sit for NNPC recruitment test, GMD Baru commended for conducting transparent exercise

Candidates who participated in the recruitment test of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have applauded the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, for organising a transparent and fair exercise across the country.

The aptitude test launched into the third stage on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with a successful Computer Based Testing (CBT) for over 60,000 candidates across 22 states of the country.

Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services of NNPC, Mr Isaiah Inuwa, commenting on the test, said it would have not been possible if the corporation had not collaborated with some institutions to ensure the success of the programme.

According to him, no fewer than 60,000 candidates sat for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of the NNPC recruitment exercise across the country.

Inuwa, who disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring some of the CBT centres in Abuja, said that the exam was ongoing in about 94 centers in 22 states.

“This is fantastic, you can see everything is going on well. We have two centres here and you see the orderly way people are being screened for accreditation.

“What you see here is on going in about 94 centres in 22 states across the federation.

“This is another way the corporation is showing transparency in carrying out its activities and this has also given Nigerians the opportunity to hold their leaders accountable.

“All the candidates are scheduled with time. Some 8:00 am, some 9:00 am and the questions are not the same because they are computer generated,” he said.

He said that the corporation in collaboration with some institution worked together to ensure the success of the programme.

Some of the candidates who spoke to our reporter applauded the NNPC for the smooth process.

A candidate, Iheoma Okeke who participated in the Graduate Trainee test at lead British International School center in Gwarinpa, Abuja said: “ I am hopeful because the process was smooth and organized.

“What tripped me the most was that the officials were friendly and fair to everyone which is far from what I usually hear.

“I commend the NNPC for this ongoing recruitment, I felt so relaxed during the accreditation because it was fast and okay,” Bunmi Adeleye said as she expressed joy.

It was observed that at the various centres while some had finished the test, others were awaiting and some were being accredited.

Another candidate assessing the conduct of the test said that the process had been transparent so far.

Mr Nkwouh Charles, a candidate at Sanscon International School center in Maitama said: “The process was smooth, we were identified and given accreditation. There was no confusion here and they started in good time.

“I wrote for graduate category and I am just coming out from the exam hall. I am very hopeful,” he said.

Also, Mr Abraham Joshua, at JC Best International School centre Life camp, said that apart from not starting in good time, acreditation was fast and okay.

“I commended the NNPC for this, this is the first time I have been invited for an interview since I have been applying for jobs.

“I do not know anybody but short listing me in the first place gave me hope that this process will work.

“I believe that since I have gotten to this stage that I will be successful. I am very hopeful,” he added.

Armed security personnel were present at the various centres visited within the FCT.