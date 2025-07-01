216 Chinese investors set to invest in Nigeria’s oil, gas sector

Ongoing efforts aimed at attracting foreign direct investment gained momentum as 216 Chinese investors are set to invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Summit which was attended by the Chinese investors, State Governors across the country, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Chairmen and Members of various Standing Committees of the House of Representatives was held in Lagos.

Giving update on the outcomes of the Summit via a statement titled: ‘Success Story: Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit’, made available to Nigerian Tribune, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of Merited Negotiation Consulting, Dr Kunle Yusuff attributed the positive outcomes of the ‘Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit’, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) socioeconomic and foreign policies.

He said: “The participants were impressed by the potential for sustainable business collaborations between Nigeria and China, and look forward to exploring the opportunity to participate in the China Summit is 16th of October 2025.

“As the Consultant, Merited Negotiation Consulting driving the process for National Assembly, it’s my pleasure to announce that China Summit is already scheduled to hold in 16th of October in China. The proactiveness of PBAT on Foreign policy, National Assembly Legislative Agenda on Nigeria-China Relations, the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership and Global Liaison and NIPC has positioned 216 Chinese investors readily available to invest in Nigeria through Direct Investment Funds.

“The breakdown of their interests is as follows: Oil and Gas: 41 investors; Fintech: 17 investors; Agricultural Business: 53 investors; Trading and Manufacturing: 62 investors; Mining and Solid Minerals: 23 investors; ICT: 33 investors; Training and Capacity Building: 30 investors; Infrastructure and Project Finance: 25 investors and Pharmaceutical Companies : 25.

“This presents a significant opportunity for Nigerian CEOs to tap into China’s partnership funding network system, fostering economic growth and development in various sectors.

“The outcomes of the Summit will definitely Increased Investments: The summit led to increased investments in Nigeria’s key sectors, including infrastructure and agriculture.

“Job Creation: The summit’s outcomes are expected to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in Nigeria.

Strengthened Bilateral Relations: The summit strengthened bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, paving the way for future collaborations.

“We have commenced engagement with China Embassy and China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria on the issue of Visa processing and enabling environment foe participation of Nigeria’s CEOs who will be attending China Summit.

“The agreement signed last year by the PBAT with Chinese President has further strengthen Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Relationships between Nigeria and China,” he noted.

According to him, the Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit was attended by key stakeholders from Nigeria and China to explore opportunities for sustainable business collaborations and investments.

Some of the stakeholders who attended are: Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Governor Sheriff Oborovwori of Delta State; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State; Governor Demola Adeleke of Osun State; .Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Blue Economy and Marine, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, and Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake.

Others include: Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Yu Duhai; Chinise Consular General, Lagos, Yan Yuqing; President of China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Ye Shuijin; Director General, China Chamber of Commerce, Tristan Cui; Director General, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership and Global Liaison, Joseph Tegbe; among others.

According to him, the summit featured high-level participation from Nigerian and Chinese government officials, business leaders, and investors, recorded 175 CEOs of known Nigeria companies, 115 CEOs of Chinese Companies in China, 65 Business leaders and Entrepreneurs, 25 Financial Advisors, 17 State Chairmen, Chamber of Commerce, 10 Serving House of Representatives Committee members, 56 Federal Government Officials from various MDAs, 7 Free Trade Zones, including Delta State Special Economic Free Trade Zone, Lekki Free Trade Zones Company, Alaro City Free Trade Zone, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ).

“The summit provided a platform for meaningful engagements between Nigerian and Chinese businesses, leading to several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and partnership agreements.

“The summit highlighted various investment opportunities in Nigeria, including infrastructure development, agriculture, and manufacturing. The summit facilitated knowledge sharing on sustainable business practices, trade and investment between Nigeria and China.

“This summit has provided a valuable platform for Nigerian and Chinese businesses to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment,” Dr. Yusuff noted.