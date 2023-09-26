A total of 204 individuals lost their lives in 214 fatal road accidents in Bauchi between January and September 2023, with 679 people sustaining various injuries in these accidents.

This figure is in comparison to the same period in 2022, when 110 fatalities were recorded in 266 fatal crashes, with 1,022 people sustaining injuries.

These statistics were released on Tuesday by the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS12HQ Bauchi, ACM Joel I Dagwa, during the 2023 ‘EMBER’ month Road Safety Campaign flag-off held at the RTEAN Motor Park on Gombe Road, Bauchi.

The Zonal Commanding Officer provided a brief comparative review of the road traffic crashes (RTCs) recorded in the state during the first three quarters of the years 2022 and 2023, stating, “It is unfortunate that we observe the trend at which precious lives and properties were lost.

Road safety is not just a government responsibility; it is a shared responsibility that rests on the shoulders of every one of us, including government agencies, royal figures, society, sister agencies, drivers, and passengers.”

He also emphasised the need for collective action and partnership in road safety, reflecting the inclusion of “Road Safety Partnership for Innovation and Intervention” as No. 2 of the FRSC Corporate Strategic Goals for 2023.

He stressed the importance of the Ember Months, a period spanning from September to December that traditionally witnessed a surge in road traffic crashes and fatalities.

The alarming trend has prompted a community-wide initiative to address this critical issue and enhance road safety.

Dagwa highlighted the significance of awareness and education in promoting responsible road behaviour, emphasising the importance of adhering to safety measures such as wearing seat belts, using helmets, respecting speed limits, and avoiding overloading.

He also emphasised the role of enforcement by the FRSC, underscoring the agency’s focus on education and awareness as preventive measures before resorting to enforcement.

Furthermore, he stressed the role of technology and vehicle safety features in reducing road traffic accidents.





In conclusion, he urged everyone to actively participate in road safety activities, emphasising that each life lost on the roads is a preventable tragedy.

The theme for the 2023 Ember Months campaign is “Excessive Speed Thrills but Kills; Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading.”

