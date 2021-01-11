21,296 highly dangerous criminals arrested nationwide in 2020 ― Police

Police High Command on Monday disclosed that 21,296 suspected highly dangerous criminals involved in various violent crimes, were arrested while 3,347 firearms, 133,496 ammunition and 960 stolen vehicles recovered in 2020.

The force added that during the period under review, 1,002 kidnap victims were safely rescued from their abductors and reunited with their families.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja while parading 18 high profile suspected criminals for various offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping to car snatching arrested within the new year, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Frank Mba also read the riot act to criminals across the country as it vowed to pursue them and their collaborators right to their doorsteps and run them out their unprofitable enterprises in the new year.

Mba, a Commissioner of Police (CP) vowed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would be ruthless to all forms of criminality in the new year.

“I wish to convey the message of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to the general public the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide adequate security for lives and property for Nigerians and foreigners alike in Nigeria.

“We will adopt an aggressive intelligence-driven and community-based crime-fighting approach. We will be proactive and take the battle to doorsteps of the criminals and their collaborators and run them out of their unprofitable enterprises.

“This, we will do religiously in collaboration with other sister security forces in the country as we did last year.”

The FPRO stated that in a renewed commitment by the Force to advance the gains recorded in the fight against crimes in the country, particularly in the outgone year, operatives of arrested 18 suspected criminal for offences of armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other violent crimes.

According to him, eight AK47 rifles, one SMG sterling gun, 236 AK47 Ammunition, 12 pieces of SMG sterling gun ammunition, Toyota Camry Saloon Cars, 2006 and 2014 models (already released to the owners), were recovered from them.

He stated that notable among the suspects was one Abubakar Umaru a.k.a Buba Bargu, ‘m’, 35 years, native of Kato Shiroro area of Niger State by the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to him, “investigations by Police Team revealed that Abubakar is a member and armourer of a gang that has carried out several kidnap for ransom operations along Lokoja-Abuja/Abuja–Kaduna highways and other major highways in the North-Central States of the country. Interestingly, this group carried out the abduction of one Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a CONFIRM ‘m’, 30 years, a kidnap kingpin and leader of another notorious kidnapping group in the North-Central when he came to their hideout in the forest to sell live ammunition to the group

“He was held and shot in the hand until his gang members paid a ransom of N1,555,000.00 only for his release. Five AK47 rifles, five magazines and 120 rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from Abubakar Umaru at his hideout in the Forest.”

He added that similarly, “Police operatives arrested five members of an armed robbery syndicate who have their criminal network and base spread across Edo, Delta, Ondo and Lagos States.”

He said that the Police High Command commended the Police Teams for their dedication to duties which resulted in the successes recorded, appreciating the members of the public for their support so far and solicited for more support in the new year in the fight against criminal activities in the country.

