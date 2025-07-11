The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is set to engage at least 21,000 unskilled Nigerians in the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), which will now run fully digitally, according to the agency’s leadership.

Director General of the NDE, Mr. Silas Agara, disclosed this in Abuja during a one-day strategic implementation meeting for RHEI’s second phase. The meeting, which involved all state coordinators, zonal directors, and top officials of the NDE, was aimed at finalising modalities and timelines for the commencement of the programme.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, the DG said: “We want to thank Mr. President for the support given to NDE to implement the first phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, which was launched last year. We had a successful launch and a timely completion of the first phase of the program, which was very successful.”

Agara noted that many people initially doubted the agency’s capacity to deliver on the initiative, given previous experiences.

“A lot of people didn’t believe we were able to roll out such a program and implement it successfully. They were still looking at NDE from the eyes of the previous programs. But to God be the glory, we’ve been able to change the narrative and tell Nigerians that good things can come from the present crop of NDE staff that we’re working with,” he said.

He explained that the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative will adopt a 100% digital model.

“This time around, we are making the program 100% digital and launching the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative,” he said.

The meeting, he added, was convened to ensure collaborative planning with NDE leadership across the states.

“We’ve invited all our state directors, state coordinators, zonal directors, to be here for us to conclude on the timelines for launching the second phase of the program, because it’s not our intention to load the program on our state coordinators. We want to collectively agree on timelines and phases of implementing the program.”

On stipend payments, which were problematic in the first phase, Agara said the process is being reviewed.

“Again, we are here to agree on the nature of payment of stipends due to beneficiaries, because that has been a very big challenge—given the platform we used to pay stipends. We need to fine-tune those details so we don’t have challenges with our beneficiaries,” Agara stated.

He added: “If they complain, that means we are not doing what we are supposed to do. In the second phase, we don’t expect the kind of complaints that came up in the first phase regarding payment issues.”

Agara also noted that the NDE is prioritising grassroots relevance and local content in the choice of vocational skill sets across states.

“We’re looking at the choice of skill sets on a state basis so that we take local content into consideration from states that will be implementing those programs. That is very key in the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative,” he said.

Describing the first phase as a “huge success,” Agara stated: “We were able to adhere to our timelines. Despite challenges of implementation, we completed the program and disbursed empowered resettlement startup kits to our beneficiaries appropriately. We promised to deliver, and we delivered.”

On the expected number of beneficiaries for the second phase, he confirmed that a minimum of 21,000 Nigerians are being targeted.

“For the second phase, we are working with a minimum of 21,000. But like I said, those numbers can go up. We are being careful so that states can exhaust the allocation given to them. Once resources are made available, we can increase those numbers. We have the capacity,” he added.

Agara also said the database of beneficiaries is already in place, sourced from NDE systems, and that external support could help scale the programme.

“Last year, we had support from some NGOs and were able to go to a higher number. This time around, we are working with some NGOs that will come in, and once they come in, those numbers can still go up,” he noted.

He further revealed that development partners are collaborating with the NDE.

“We are working on signing an MoU with them. Those we trained last year have been requested by development partners for further support. We’ll make the new list available again this time,” he stated.

According to him, partner banks and organisations will assess the capacity of trainees and provide tailored support based on needs.

“It’s not for us to dictate to the bank what to give them, but for the bank to see what they are interested in doing, and to carry out a needs assessment of all the beneficiaries. That will form the packages development partners will make available to them,” he explained.

When asked to name the development partners, Agara said: “It’s work in progress. We have lots of numbers we’re working with. Last year we worked with a few; this time, more have indicated interest. As soon as we conclude and fine-tune the details, we’ll make the names available.”

The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative was launched under the current administration to address unemployment by equipping unskilled Nigerians with relevant vocational skills and tools for self-reliance.

With digital innovation, improved transparency, and strong partnerships now built into its framework, the NDE appears set to make the second phase of the programme even more impactful than the first.

