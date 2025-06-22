21 years after, Keyamo approves Nigeria Airways staff pensions

After more than two decades of relentless advocacy, former employees of the defunct Nigeria Airways have finally seen a breakthrough, as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has facilitated the long-awaited approval of their pension benefits.

This development marks a significant milestone in Nigerian aviation history, bringing closure to a prolonged struggle that began after the national carrier shut its doors on September 30, 2004.

Many of the affected Nigeria Airways staff have since passed on, while others lived in despair, waiting for justice and compensation.

The approval was announced during a gathering at the Secretariat Headquarters of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Concord, Airport Road, Lagos.

Aviation unions used the occasion to inform former staff about the progress and extend their heartfelt appreciation to the minister for his active role in achieving this breakthrough.

Keyamo approved Nigeria Airways pensions after personally intervening and leading stakeholders through a complex bureaucratic process.

His physical involvement, including a visit to the Minister of Finance alongside union leaders, proved pivotal in unlocking this long-delayed payment.

The minister’s leadership offers hope for a more compassionate governance structure, and his actions have demonstrated what it means to serve with empathy.

The achievement was described as a victory for justice and perseverance by Comrade Captain Shaibu Alfa, President of the Aviation Union Grand Alliance (AUGA).

He praised the minister for not only responding to the appeals of the Nigeria Airways staff, but also actively driving the process to success.

“Minister Keyamo has demonstrated what it means to serve with empathy,” Comrade Shaibu stated, stressing that: “he didn’t just listen, he acted, and for that, history will remember him.”

The union noted that while many did not live to witness this milestone, their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

A minute of silence was held in honour of the former workers who died while awaiting their entitlements.

Union members reflected on the pain and abandonment suffered over the years, but the atmosphere quickly turned hopeful as the news of the minister’s intervention reignited belief in government’s responsibility and worker dignity.

The leadership of Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, reaffirmed its support for Minister Keyamo, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to acknowledge the minister’s exemplary performance.

They appealed for his continued service in the aviation sector, noting that his impact has already begun to resonate positively.

But despite the approval being granted, aviation unions still urged authorities to expedite the disbursement of funds, stressing that delays could erode the goodwill this milestone has generated.

The union also stressed the importance of transparency in the distribution process, urging the Ministry of Finance to act swiftly.

With this action, the Minister has earned the admiration of thousands of families who have long waited for a lifeline.

It is a testament to what is possible when leadership meets purpose. For many in attendance, the meeting was more than a briefing; it was a symbolic closure to years of suffering.

They hope this marks a new era of accountability and humanity in the treatment of workers, especially those who serve national interests.

The aviation unions pledged to continue working closely with the Ministry to ensure that no former staff member is left behind.

As expectations rise, they look forward to a seamless disbursement that truly honours the sacrifices of Nigeria Airways’ workforce.

With prayers for the minister’s continued success, the union members expressed their gratitude, hoping that this milestone will inspire greater compassion in public service.

