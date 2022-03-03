21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau

There was a pandemonium in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday when a notorious gang known as “Sarasuka” engaged themselves in a deadly fight leading to the death of 21-year-old Usman Musa.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident happened at Angwan Rogo at about 9 pm when the group suddenly went berserk and engaged themselves over a misunderstanding among two members.

It was gathered that the incident caused a commotion in the locality as traders hurriedly closed their shops and ran for safety while residents stayed indoors till Thursday morning to avoid running into the gangsters.

In the scuffle, the victim was stabbed in the neck. He later died at a nearby clinic.

However, a relation of the victim who craved anonymity said Musa was not a member of the gang but ran into them while returning from his place of work, adding that his brother was not the only person stabbed while other passersby were also molested and injured.

When Nigerian Tribune visited that area on Thursday, normalcy had returned as people went about their normal businesses.

There was a presence of security men in the community to forestall any unforeseen situation.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was unavailable.