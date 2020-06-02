21-year-old kills friend over ‘ownership’ of girlfriend 

A case of a love triangle turned sour occurred when a 21-year-old young man, Ishaku in Dass, headquarters of Dass LGA in Bauchi State allegedly killed his friend, Zeloti John over ‘ownership’ of a girlfriend.

Investigations by Tribune Online revealed that the sad event occurred on Friday, 29th May 2020 barely a week after a 21-year-old security guard with New Trafford Hotel was brutally murdered on the allegation of a missing mobile phone.

A source in Dass told our correspondent that the unfortunate incident happened in an area known as Kanwara where a drinking joint is located in Dass saying that, “on a fateful day, I saw the deceased, Zeloti going up and down between 10 am to 11 am in my area chatting with people as if he had a premonition of his death”.

The source who said that he is related to the late Zeloti confirmed that he was at home Friday evening at about 5.30 pm when he received the sad news of the death of Zeloti during a fight at the joint.

The source added that information he gathered was that Zeloti was stabbed in three different parts of his body with a knife by the assailant over an argument on who was the real boyfriend to the girl (names withheld).

He, however, said that the fight was not on the girl people knew with the late Zeloti but another girl whose identity is yet to be revealed. Late Zeloti was buried on Monday amidst shout for justice by his friends.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili who said that a case of culpable homicide was reported from the Dass Police Division and transferred to the SIIB for further investigations.

The PPRO added that the late Zeloti John was stabbed on the neck with a sharp object and was rushed to the Dass General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He said that the Police in Dass have arrested one suspect in connection with the case while further investigation was ongoing to know the remote and immediate cause of the murder.