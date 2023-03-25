Rachael Omidiji

A young lady from Nigeria apparently killed herself after discovering her boyfriend had cheated on her.

According to reports, the 21-year-old committed suicide by swallowing rat poison after learning of his act of infidelity when she was apparently pregnant for him.

It was incredibly upsetting for the man she trusted to still get intimate with another female despite how he showered her with love. It was rumoured that her boyfriend treats her with money and other presents.

In one internet video, the boyfriend can be seen throwing his girlfriend a birthday party and giving her a plate of cash as a gift.