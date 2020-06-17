21 suspected hoodlums arrested after attacking policemen with axes, bottles, stones in Lagos

Twenty one suspected hoodlums were on Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit popularly known as Task Force following attack by the said hoodlums on policemen.

It was gathered that the hoodlums used various weapons including broken bottles, axes, stones and others to attack the policemen who came to raid some black spots in Ogudu and Ajah areas of the state.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police who led the enforcement team, the 21 suspects were arrested during an enforcement operation on criminal hideouts at Ogudu and Ajah.

According to the statement posted on the Facebook wall and Twitter handle of the agency, “during the enforcement exercise, a large number of the hoodlums launched an attack on the officers with broken bottles, stones, axe and other weapons from different spots including uncompleted buildings.”

After the attack, officers of the agency called for reinforcement and flushed them out from their hideouts while some of them escaped through the roof.

Egbeyemi maintained that residence around these areas have complained on the attack of innocent members of the public by these miscreants and cult gangs especially in the early hours of the day and late at night.

Egbeyemi, however, said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that all the 21 arrested hoodlums be prosecuted after proper investigation into their activities.

Also, in line with the directives of the Lagos State government on social distancing, use of nose-mask and banned on activities of commercial motorcyclists across the state, the agency has impounded 78 commercial motorcycles for engaging in illegal activities around Onipanu, Adekunle and Igbo-efon by Jakande area of Lekki.

BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story

FG Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Following the failure of the marathon meeting between the Federal Government and the doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to reach a compromise, the government on Tuesday threatened to sack all striking doctors who fail to report to work on Wednesday… Read Full Story

I’ll Protect Children Against Sexual Violence ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of the government to protect children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation as Nigeria join the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child… Read Full Story

Osinbajo’s Committee Did Not Call For Suspension Of NYSC ― Laolu Akande

Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tribune Online reports. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Tuesday on Twitter… Read Full Story