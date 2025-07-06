21 die, three injured in Kano auto crash

No fewer than 21 persons lost their lives while three others sustained various degrees of injury in an auto crash at Kasuwar Dogo in Dakatsalle, along the Zaria-Kano highway.

The Kano State FRSC Sector Commander, Muhammed Bature, stated this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, on Sunday in Kano.

He added that the auto crash in Kano involved two vehicles. DAF Trailer with registration number GWL 422 ZE, and Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KMC 171 YM.

“We received a call at about 08:23 a.m. on Sunday. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched the personnel and vehicle to the scene.

“The cause of the incident was a result of route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer.”

Both vehicles were engulfed by fire. The burnt bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary, Kano, while the injured victims were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for medical attention,” he said.

The sector commander expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Bature then prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims. He called on road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly avoiding dangerous overtaking, route violations, and night travels.

He pledged the corps’ commitment to ensuring the safety of road users. And he also urged those driving on the highways to remain vigilant and law-abiding.

