21 critical road projects: NNPC wades into crisis

Following the crisis rocking use of the N621billion Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited intervention for 21 critical road projects, the Company has assured stakeholders that the funding earmarked for the projects will be applied for the intended purpose only.

This was even as it promised to review freight rates for transporters to cover operational costs and highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in the light of current economic realities.

The resolve was contained in a communique issued at the end of a critical engagement between the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), PTD, NUPENG, NMDPRA, and the NNPC Ltd.

The communique was jointly signed by National Chairman PTD, Mr. Akanni Oladiti, NARTO President, Mr Yusuf Otthman, NUPENG President Comrade Williams Akporeha, ED F&A, NMDPRA, Abiodun Adeniji, and Group Managing Director (GMD) NNPC Mele Kyari.

NMDPRA had informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the rates which include PTD, NARTO, and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

“All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government. The Authority to advise on a definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022.

“Collaboration on ensuring Nationwide availability of petroleum products. All parties agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country,” the communique read.