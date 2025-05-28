$21.5bn loan request, Nigeria’s external borrowing plan for 2024-2026 — FG

According to Government, the Plan outlines the external borrowing framework for both the federal and sub national governments over a three year period, accompanied by five detailed appendices on the projects, terms and conditions, implementation period, etc.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Finance said by adopting a structured, forward looking approach, the plan facilitates comprehensive financial planning and avoids the inefficiencies of ad hoc or reactive borrowing practices.

“This strategic method enhances Nigeria’s ability to implement effective fiscal policies and mobilize development resources.

“The borrowing plan does not equate to actual borrowing for the period. The actual borrowing for each year is contained in the annual budget.

“In 2025, the external borrowing component is US $1.23 billion, and it has not yet been drawn. This is planned for H2 2025.

“Also, the plan is for both Federal and several State governments across numerous geopolitical zones including Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Yobe States.

“Importantly, it should be noted that the Borrowing Rolling Plan does not equate to an automatic increase in the nation’s debt burden.

“The nature of the rolling plan means that borrowings are split over the period of the projects. For example, a large proportion of projects in the 2024. – 2026 rolling plan have multi year draw downs of between 5 — 7 years which are project tied loans. These projects cut across critical sectors of the economy, including power grids and transmission lines, irrigation for improving food security, fibre optics network across the country, fighter jets for security, and rail and road infrastructure,” Manga stated.

He informed that the majority of the proposed borrowing will be sourced from Nigeria’s development partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, European Investment Bank, JICA, China EximBank, and the Islamic Development Bank as these institutions offer concessional financing with favourable terms and long repayment periods, thereby supporting Nigeria’s development objectives sustainably.

The government reiterated that the debt service to revenue ratio has started decreasing from its peak of over 90 percent in 2023, and it has ended the distortionary and inflationary ways and means.

It highlighted that there are significant revenue expectations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and technology-enabled monitoring and collection of surpluses from Government Owned Enterprises (GOE) and revenue generating ministries, departments, and agencies, including legacy outstanding dues.

“Having achieved a fair degree of macroeconomic stabilization, the overarching goal of the Federal Government is to pivot the economy onto a path of rapid, sustained, and inclusive economic growth.

“Achieving this vision requires substantial investment in critical sectors such as transportation, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture. These investments will lay the groundwork for long-term economic diversification and encourage private sector participation.

“Our debt strategy is therefore guided not solely by the size of our obligations, but by the utility, sustainability, and economic returns of the borrowing. Ensuring that all borrowed funds are efficiently utilized and directed toward growth-enhancing projects remains atop priority,” the Government further explained.

Manga underlined that the government remains committed to keeping borrowing within manageable and sustainable limits in accordance with the DMO Debt Sustainability Framework.

He added that the ongoing tax reform agenda, and other revenue initiatives, will further improve revenue generation and prudent financial management, and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability.

“Constructive public engagement and legislative oversight are vital components of our journey toward long-term economic stability and inclusive national prosperity,” he stressed.