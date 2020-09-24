206-hectare international trade centre, dry port will boost economic revolution ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, said that the flag-off of the 206-hectare international trade centre and dry port would boost economic revolution in the state.

The groundbreaking of the Osun dry port project followed the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun Ethanol Bio-Refinery Factory last week.

Oyetola described the two feats as marks of economic revolution in the state, adding that his administration was fulfilling its promise to ensure economic recovery and transformation in the State.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at Dagbolu, the governor described the project as the first of its kind in the South West region and one of the derivatives of the state’s economic and investment summit held in November last year.

Oyetola stated; “As we indicated during the convocation of economic and investment summit, collaboration with core international and local partners is one of our strategies for achieving economic transformation.

“To give vent to our strategy, we have resolved to let charity begin from home and one of the early dividends of the talk is the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port that we are flagging off today,” he remarked.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Ten Killed In Petrol Tanker Explosion In Kogi

No fewer than ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.

Lagos Govt Rolls Out Low-Key 60th Independence Day Programmes

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

206-hectare international trade centre