The Director-General of the Jigawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Alhaji Lawan Ya’u Roni, has challenged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other opposition candidates to stop wasting resources on their 2027 election ambitions, insisting that there is no vacancy in the Presidential Villa or Jigawa Government House.

Roni stated this during the APC presidential and governorship campaign rally in Roni Local Government Area of Jigawa State, declaring that the people of the state and Nigerians had confidence in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

He said the massive turnout recorded during Governor Namadi’s campaign tour across the state demonstrated the people’s acceptance of the APC administration and their determination to reject what he described as empty promises by opposition parties.

According to him, the governor’s leadership and achievements across various sectors had strengthened public confidence in his administration, adding that Jigawa voters would support Tinubu, Namadi and all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The former Secretary to the Jigawa State Government described Namadi’s commitment to the development and prosperity of the state as encouraging, expressing confidence that his administration would continue to deliver on its promises if re-elected.

Also speaking, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Garba Maikudi, popularly known as MK, said the re-election of President Tinubu, Governor Namadi and other APC candidates was a collective responsibility of all patriotic and peace-loving people of Jigawa State.

Maikudi said the APC remained a party with a clear vision and development agenda, noting that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Namadi’s 22-point agenda provided clear policy directions for Nigerians and the people of Jigawa State.

He urged voters to support the party, arguing that its programmes and development plans offered a better choice for the country’s future.

At the rally, Governor Namadi commissioned some development projects, including a rehabilitated road aimed at improving the movement of people, goods and services.

The governor, while seeking another mandate, pledged to sustain his administration’s commitment to purposeful leadership, transparency, accountability and efficient public service delivery.