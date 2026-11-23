Women supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Zamfara State have pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation across the state’s 14 local government areas ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The women made the commitment on Sunday during a mobilisation meeting organised in support of the party in Gusau, the state capital.

Speaking at the gathering, the spokesperson of the women’s support group, Hajiya Sadiya Salisu, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections, saying the NDC had the support base needed to challenge for electoral victories.

She said the Zamfara NDC women were committed to taking the party’s message to communities across the state and securing wider support for its candidates.

“It is our hope, through a demonstration of commitment, to go to the grassroots and mobilise for more support across the local government areas in Zamfara State.

“Let us team up and allow the NDC to salvage Zamfara State and the country at large. Women have political will, and we must come out to give our unwavering support to our NDC governorship candidate, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, and all our candidates from top to bottom,” she said.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of Marafa Ambassadors for Change commended the turnout of women from different parts of the state.

He described the gathering as significant, noting that it also marked the formation of Marafa Amazons for Change, a new women’s wing established by Modibbo Aminu to complement the existing Marafa Ambassadors for Change group.

“We welcome this historic gathering, which also marks another milestone with the formation of the Marafa Amazons for Change, a new women’s wing established by Modibbo Aminu, as an additional group to the existing Marafa Ambassadors for Change,” he said.

He said the participation of women from wards across the state reflected their stated commitment to supporting Senator Marafa and other NDC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The coordinator, however, criticised the state government, describing its administration as a failure and alleging that it had not done enough to protect lives and property.

He further claimed that insecurity had left several women widowed, calling for a change in leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.