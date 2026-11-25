The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Integrity Group in Zamfara State has challenged Governor Dauda Lawal to publicly disclose the source of his campaign funds ahead of his re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement signed by Muhammad Sagir on Tuesday evening, the group urged the governor to clarify whether the money being spent on his campaign was sourced from public funds or his personal resources.

“Public funds belong to all citizens of Zamfara State in respective of political affiliation and should be use for development not campaign in the state.

“Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides for the distribution of public revenues for public purposes, and Section 15(5), which obligates the state to abolish corrupt practices and abuse of power.

“Governor Lawal should come out publicly and declare every naira spent,” they urged.