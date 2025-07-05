2027: Youth group declares support for Tinubu in Ebonyi

A pro‑Tinubu political group, the South‑East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has inaugurated and empowered its Ebonyi State chapter, calling for intensified grassroots mobilisation to consolidate support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and secure his re‑election in 2027.

Speaking at Saturday’s inauguration ceremony in Abakaliki, SERHA’s National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the event as a “special and historic occasion” aimed at strengthening the socio‑political fabric of the South‑East within the broader vision of a better Nigeria.

Enwere said SERHA is a socio‑political movement of men, women and youths from diverse backgrounds across Nigeria, with a particular focus on the South‑East. The group, he said, is committed to promoting good governance, quality service delivery and the developmental strides of the Tinubu administration.

“Our mission is to support, encourage and promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in delivering quality governance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

The President’s sound leadership and bold imprint on the nation’s development index have greatly impacted Nigeria’s socio‑political landscape,” Enwere said.

Highlighting the recent establishment of the South‑East Development Commission (SEDC), he noted that it offers new opportunities for Ndi‑Igbo to benefit from federal initiatives and called for greater collaboration to unlock further dividends for the region.

The coordinator commended the vision and political will of stakeholders in attendance and congratulated the newly inaugurated executives and members of the Ebonyi State chapter. He urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and become “good ambassadors of positive change”.

Enwere charged the chapter to embark on massive grassroots mobilisation to secure President Tinubu’s re‑election in 2027.

“The task ahead is enormous. You are hereby empowered to spread the gospel of this administration to all and sundry,” he declared.