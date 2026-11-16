2027: You must vote and defend your votes, Senator Natasha tells constituents

Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan has urged constituents in Kogi Central Senatorial District to participate actively in the 2027 general elections and defend their votes, as she commenced her re-election campaign across the five local government areas of the district.

She gave the charge during her ongoing campaign engagements, which began on October 31, 2026, covering Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo.

Addressing supporters in Ganaja, Natasha emphasised the importance of voting and protecting votes, urging constituents to ensure that their votes were properly recorded and uploaded.

“You must vote and defend your votes,” Natasha told supporters, stressing the need for proper recording and uploading of election results and the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The campaign has attracted thousands of supporters, community leaders, youths, women, PDP candidates, and other stakeholders across Kogi Central, providing the senator with an opportunity to engage constituents, highlight her first-term achievements, and seek support for another term in the National Assembly.

The opening phase featured roadside receptions and political engagements across communities in Okene and adjoining areas before culminating in a gathering at the senator’s residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

Residents and party supporters lined the routes to welcome the senator and her entourage as the campaign motorcade passed through Itakpe, Kabba Junction, Ogaminana, Iworere Junction, the PDP Secretariat, Police Station overhead bridge, Total Filling Station, Agassa Roundabout, and Obehira.

The gathering in Ihima attracted thousands of supporters, including more than 500 people who reportedly travelled from Abuja to participate in the event.

Among those present were Alhaji MJ Akpata Aliu, the senator’s husband; High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan; political associates; personal aides; and PDP candidates contesting National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly seats across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Akpoti-Uduaghan said her relationship with the people of Kogi Central went beyond electoral considerations, describing her constituents as her family and the motivation for her continued commitment to public service.

“My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family, and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them,” she said.

The senator expressed appreciation for the support received from constituents, assuring them that she would not take their confidence for granted.

“What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time. I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together,” she added.

At subsequent engagements in Ajaokuta and Geregu wards, the senator linked her second-term ambition to her performance in office, saying her campaign would be anchored on achievements and further development commitments.

“I will not take the massive support I am enjoying from you for granted. Leadership comes with responsibility. We are campaigning on the strength of what we have achieved in the past and what I will do when given the opportunity again,” she said.

She also addressed requests from Fulani communities for solar-powered streetlights, boreholes and classroom blocks, assuring them that their concerns would receive attention.

Beyond electoral participation, education featured prominently in the senator’s engagements, with emphasis on interventions aimed at improving digital learning opportunities across the district.

In Adavi Local Government Area, she marked her third anniversary in office on November 2, 2026, with an educational intervention involving the distribution of smart devices and laptop computers to selected schools.

The schools visited included OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba, and Community Secondary School, Obangede.

The initiative, according to the senator, is aimed at improving access to modern educational resources, promoting digital literacy, and preparing students for an increasingly technology-driven world.

She urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the devices and called on school administrators and teachers to ensure their proper maintenance.

In Ajaokuta, she also highlighted her donation of learning iPads to Comprehensive Secondary School, Ajaokuta Steel City, as part of efforts to strengthen technology-assisted education.

Beyond education, the senator’s constituency development agenda covers healthcare, infrastructure, water supply, economic empowerment, market development and digital inclusion.

One of the major healthcare initiatives associated with her legislative advocacy is the proposed Federal Medical Centre in Ihima.

Through Senate Bill 521, she has advocated for the establishment of the facility to improve access to specialist healthcare services for residents of Kogi Central and neighbouring communities.

In Okene, one of the district’s major commercial and population centres, her reported constituency interventions include water projects, solar-powered streetlights, educational support, market infrastructure and digital connectivity.

The provision of free campus-wide internet at the Federal College of Education, Okene, is among the digital initiatives associated with her representation, aimed at improving students’ access to online learning resources.

Other reported interventions include the rehabilitation and equipping of medical wards at Okene General Hospital and the development of commercial infrastructure to support local traders.

Across the five local government areas, the senator has also highlighted solar-powered water projects, boreholes, educational support and economic empowerment programmes.

Her small-business empowerment initiatives have reportedly included cash grants ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦5 million to beneficiaries to support businesses and expand economic opportunities.

Ogori-Magongo is also covered by the constituency development programme, with interventions focusing on education, community infrastructure, solar street lighting, and economic empowerment.

The senator has maintained that constituency development should not be restricted by geographical boundaries or political affiliations, insisting that communities across the five local government areas deserve attention and access to development opportunities.

As the campaign gathers momentum, Akpoti-Uduaghan is placing her first-term legislative experience and constituency interventions at the centre of her argument for re-election.

The ongoing engagements have also provided platforms for residents to raise development concerns, acknowledge existing interventions, and communicate their expectations for the future.

With the 2027 senatorial election approaching, voters in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, and Ogori-Magongo will ultimately determine whether the senator secures another term in the National Assembly.

The campaign has consequently placed electoral participation, protection of votes, constituency development, political mobilisation and accountability at the centre of political conversations across Kogi Central.