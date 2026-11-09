2027: You must send ‘oppressors’ packing, Makinde tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s polls, describing the party as a group of “oppressors” who have built a country that works only for themselves while the majority of Nigerians suffer.

Makinde also accused the APC-led administration of appropriating his party’s policy proposals, alleging that its recent “Reform to Prosperity” slogan was an attempt to claim ownership of ideas contained in the APM’s Reset Nigeria Agenda.

According to the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO), the governor spoke at a campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday, where he urged supporters to take the party’s message to their respective polling units, stressing that electoral victories were determined at the grassroots.

He told them, “If Nigeria is not working for you, then let us reset it. When we reset Nigeria, we will have a country that works for everybody. Send the oppressors packing.”

Makinde, who addressed the rally alongside his running mate, Mr Lawal Daura, and the National Chairman of the APM, Mr Yusuf Dantalle, among other party leaders, alleged that the APC-led government had spent the past three years building a country that served the interests of a privileged few rather than the generality of Nigerians.

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Urging voters to vote the ruling party out in January, he added, “They have built a Nigeria that works only for them. Send the oppressors packing.

“Send them back to Lagos, and let us bring in the team that will bring about the change Nigerians deserve.”

Recalling his earlier prediction that the ruling party would borrow ideas from the APM, Makinde questioned its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

“When we unveiled our Reset Agenda, I said in Abuja that they would soon start stealing our ideas. Now they have started. They say theirs is ‘Reform to Prosperity’.

“They now say they want a Nigeria that will work for everybody. What have they been doing over the past three years?” he asked.

The governor identified security as a major priority, saying improved security would restore Plateau State’s tourism potential, attract visitors and create employment opportunities for young people.

He noted that the state’s cool weather and tourism attractions could contribute significantly to economic growth if the security challenges affecting the area were addressed.

Speaking earlier, Dantalle told the crowd that the party’s participation in the 2027 elections would be a rescue mission aimed at providing Nigerians with a better life, in contrast to the hardship caused by the sudden removal of the petrol subsidy by the APC-led administration.

He said, “Subsidy has been withdrawn, according to the Federal Government, for one purpose: to give Nigerians a better life. But are we better off after that?

“We are paying through our noses. Food is not available. We cannot go to our farms. We cannot do anything.”

The chairman added, “We are here on a rescue mission, all of us. When you go back home, talk to somebody, who will talk to another person, and spread the message that there is a new party composed of people who fear God and have made a covenant with the people to ensure that what belongs to them is equitably returned to them. And that is the APM.”

On his part, Daura said the campaign team was in Plateau State to appreciate the people and solicit their support ahead of the 2027 presidential election. He expressed confidence that Plateau would give the party considerable support, particularly because of its strategic importance in the North-Central geopolitical zone.

“Plateau has been a state of peace and tranquillity, a home of tourism where anything good used to be found. Personally, years back, I used to visit the Plateau at least three times a year,” Daura said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the situation could be reversed, assuring the people that the APM had a determined agenda to restore peace and development in the state and the country.

“Unfortunately, some people have tried to spoil the Plateau. But we are here with our resolute agenda to set things right for the Plateau and for Nigeria,” the vice-presidential candidate added.