2027: You can’t deceive Kogi people with your political charade, Ajaka tells Yahaya Bello

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last Kogi State Governorship Election, Alhaji Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, has dismissed recent political moves by former Governor Yahaya Bello as mere theatrics aimed at misleading the people of the state.

Ajaka, in a statement issued on Sunday, said it was “unfortunate that Yahaya Bello still believes the people of Kogi can be misled by his usual political antics,” stressing that Kogites are now politically aware and would no longer be swayed by deceit or intimidation.

He stated that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need the kind of manipulative politics associated with Bello to earn the trust of Nigerians, but rather genuine performance and credibility.

According to him, ” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t need deceit or intimidation to earn the trust of Nigerians. What he needs is performance and credibility.”

The SDP chieftain questioned Bello’s political relevance, recalling that the former governor failed to deliver his own senatorial district during the last general elections.

According to him, “It is laughable that someone who couldn’t even deliver his senatorial district during the last election now claims he can deliver Kogi in 2027,” Ajaka added. “The people of our state are wiser and will no longer be used as pawns in anyone’s political games.”

Ajaka maintained that Kogites would vote based on performance, not fear or manipulation, asserting that a new generation of conscious citizens is ready to take charge of the state’s political future.

“When the time is right, credible individuals with true political voice and moral standing will rise to deliver the President and the state to a better future. The era of deceitful politics and intimidation is over,” he said.

Ajaka, who contested against Bello’s anointed candidate in the 2023 governorship poll, has remained a vocal critic of the former governor’s political style, often accusing him of misgovernance and divisive politics.

