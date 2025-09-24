2027: Yorubas are my in-laws — Atiku

Former Vice President and leading ADC presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the Yoruba people hold a special place in his heart, stressing that his family ties to the region make any fear of ethnic domination under his watch baseless.

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Kola Johnson, Atiku described the Yoruba as “one of the finest species of the human race,” noting that his marital union with a Yoruba woman has bound him permanently to the ethnic group.

“I count myself extremely lucky to have had a wife from among this noble (Yoruba) people. By that token, the bond uniting me with the Yoruba is like the genetic bond of a family. That is why the Yoruba, individually and collectively, have always occupied a special place in my heart,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ganduje hosts former Kano LG chairmen ahead of 2027 elections

Atiku reminded critics that his first wife, Titi, hails from Ijesha in Osun State.

“I married Titi in the 1970s, and we have four Yoruba children together. She is now over 75 years, and we are still together. My children with Titi sometimes call me Baba Rere, meaning good father. I am extremely in love with my children and have served as a good father to them. I urge every father to do the same,” he said.

The former Vice President maintained that his political philosophy has always been detribalised.

“Anyone who knows me will tell you sincerely that I am a highly detribalised person. Even before politics, I flowed easily and effortlessly with people of diverse tribes, ethnicities and religions. When I joined politics, I was essentially a politician without borders, in terms of my outlook. Call it a statesman, if you will,” he said.

Atiku described his Ijesha-born wife as his “jewel of inestimable value.” According to him, “She is more than a wife to me. Anybody who knows about my family, even from a distance, can testify to this. That is why both in my private and public life, Yorubas rank among my most intimate friends and associates. Therefore, I have never joked with them.”

He further praised the Yoruba for their education, sophistication, and resilience. “Yorubas are so sophisticated and highly educated that you can only toy with them at your own peril,” he declared.

On the politics of 2027, Atiku insisted Yoruba interests would remain central in his governance.

“The fear that my ascension to the presidency might lead to Hausa/Fulani domination over the Yoruba or any other ethnic group does not only arise, but is also absolutely unfounded, because the entire Yoruba stock are my larger extended family and in-laws,” he said.

He concluded: “I see the Yoruba regional landscape not only as my home, but also as an extension of my family. Frankly speaking, my marriage to a Yoruba wife has gone a long way in endearing the Yoruba people to me. That is why I say again without hesitation — Yorubas are my in-laws.”