2027: ‘Worst president Nigeria ever produced’, Amaechi knocks Tinubu

Former Rivers Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the rising cost of living, hungeFormer Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the rising cost of living, hunger and poverty, describing him as the worst president Nigeria has produced.

Amaechi made the remarks at an ADC campaign rally in Sokoto, where he urged Nigerians to compare their living conditions under Tinubu with those during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said economic hardship, rather than religion or ethnicity, would shape political choices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Today, there is no religion in politics and ethnicity; it’s about the cost of living, it’s about hunger, poverty; only one man has killed all of us, and his name is Tinubu.

“Compare your life when Buhari was in power and now; which is better? Tinubu is the worst president Nigeria has produced, and by God’s grace, Tinubu will remain the worst president because after him there will be no president that will be as worst as Tinubu, nobody,” he said.

Amaechi also questioned the circumstances surrounding Tinubu’s emergence as president, urging Nigerians to reflect on their decision ahead of the next election.

He described the turnout at the Sokoto rally as significant, saying he had only witnessed a similar crowd during the 2014 campaign.

“The only time that I had seen this kind of crowd was in 2014 when we came to campaign in Sokoto; it has never happened before, even in 2019. If nothing else, we have shown them that we are prepared for the election,” he said.r and poverty, describing him as the worst president Nigeria has produced.

Amaechi made the remarks at an ADC campaign rally in Sokoto, where he urged Nigerians to compare their living conditions under Tinubu with those during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said economic hardship, rather than religion or ethnicity, would shape political choices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Today, there is no religion in politics and ethnicity; it’s about the cost of living, it’s about hunger, poverty; only one man has killed all of us, and his name is Tinubu.

“Compare your life when Buhari was in power and now; which is better? Tinubu is the worst president Nigeria has produced, and by God’s grace, Tinubu will remain the worst president because after him there will be no president that will be as worst as Tinubu, nobody,” he said.

Amaechi also questioned the circumstances surrounding Tinubu’s emergence as president, urging Nigerians to reflect on their decision ahead of the next election.

He described the turnout at the Sokoto rally as significant, saying he had only witnessed a similar crowd during the 2014 campaign.

“The only time that I had seen this kind of crowd was in 2014 when we came to campaign in Sokoto; it has never happened before, even in 2019. If nothing else, we have shown them that we are prepared for the election,” he said.