2027: Work with all relevant stakeholders, NYCN tasks Gov Eno

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has urged Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, to work with all relevant stakeholders to interpret effectively and sustain President Bola Tinubu’s transformative vision even beyond 2027.

President of the council, Comrade Solomon Adodo made the call while addressing a press conference in Uyo, during a solidarity visit to Akwa Ibom, on Monday.

He appealed to the governor, to remain unwavering in the path of good governance and in enhancing the enterprise of youth.

While also calling on the governor to always amplify the creativity, resilience, and enterprise of Akwa Ibom youth in all his dealings; Adodo assured Eno that with his alliance with the centre, those things would be easily achieved.

The NYCN, however, commended Governor Eno for his bold step to move Akwa Ibom to the ruling party and the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his commitment to ensuring that his home state (Akwa Ibom) is aligned with the federal government describing such a move as a patriotic partnership needed for a nation to thrive.

Adodo however called on President Bola Tinubu to match his words with action by ensuring the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project in no distant time as promised adding that the benefits of having an industrial and maritime hub in Akwa Ibom are enormous.

“In every thriving democracy, moments arise when leaders must choose the path that best serves their people not out of political convenience, but out of unwavering commitment to progress, unity, and the future. Today marks such a moment.

“On behalf of the youth of our great nation, I stand here in Akwa Ibom to salute a bold, visionary, and people-driven decision: ‘the alignment of His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, with the transformational leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”Let it be clear: this is not about politics for politics’ sake. This is about responsible leadership that prioritizes the prosperity, dignity, and aspirations of the people over narrow interests.

“Governor Umo Eno’s choice reflects a deep understanding that Akwa Ibom must be at the heart of Nigeria’s renewed journey towards hope, growth, and greatness. It is a courageous move that signals his determination to secure the best future for the state — one that aligns with the positive changes already reshaping our nation.

‘We extend our heartfelt commendation to the Honourable Commissioner for Youth of Akwa Ibom State for his invaluable role in strengthening this alliance. His direct engagement with young people, his vision, and his hands-on support during Mr. President’s recent visit demonstrates true patriotism and servant leadership.

”We urge Governor Umo Eno to stay focused on the path of good governance, to amplify the creativity, resilience, and enterprise of Akwa Ibom youth, and to work with all stakeholders to sustain Mr. President’s transformative vision well beyond 2027.

”Words must be matched with action, we, therefore, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to expedite the Ibom Deep Seaport Project, a transformative initiative with the potential to unlock jobs, drive industrial growth, and fortify our nation’s economic recovery. Akwa Ibom’s future as an industrial and maritime hub must not be delayed,” the statement read in parts.