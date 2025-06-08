2027: Women group endorses Tinubu for second term

A group of women under the auspices of FOOG Women Support Group for Asiwaju, has scored President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda anchored on human, capital, and infrastructural development very high, saying the president deserves a second term to drive the robust vision to completion.

Speaking in Warri, Delta state at the inauguration of the group, the facilitator, Chief Mrs Esther Okotie-Eboh, the Iye of Warri kingdom, said the body was formed to rally support for good leadership, good governance, and sustainable development in the country, noting that they already found the sterling qualities in the federal government driven by President Tinubu.

“FOOG as a support group is for good leadership, good governance, and sustainable development, we are saddled with the responsibility to encourage and support these traits anywhere we find them.

“While the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is resolute to building resilient, transparent and investment-friendly society, it is the duty of FOOG to actualise his continuity in office,” she stressed.

The group also lauded President Tinubu for establishing regional development commissions in the country for equitable growth and economic revival across local communities.

Commending the federal government for engaging their gender in strategic roles in governance the women said they were pleased with the achievements of the Tinubu-led government in the last two years.

Some of the successes of the administration so far they said were the presidential loan and grant scheme for over 900,000 beneficiaries, the student loan scheme set up by the government with over 300 beneficiaries already, and payment of N70,000 minimum wage.

” The government has also attracted over fifty billion FDI ( Foreign direct investment)! Commitments, net foreign exchange reserves upfront $3.99 billion (2023) to $23.11 billion (2024). Over $8 billion in New oil and gas investments unlocked, four new landmark tax bills, five new regional development commissions, over $800 million realised in processing investments in solid minerals,” Chief Mrs Okotie-Eboh said.

Chairman of the occasion, Mrs Tina Otumara, and Mrs. Caroline Smith Eyewuoma in their separate speeches also echoed support for Tinubu ‘s reelection.

The women chanted their slogan “Continuity pays “, assuring that they would galvanise support across communities for Tinubu’s reelection by 2027.

They made the atmosphere more lively as they sang songs eulogising the president.