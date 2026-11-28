The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has declared that 2027 will be a defining year for Nigeria, expressing confidence that Nigerians will use the presidential election to usher in a new order of governance.

He stressed that sovereignty does not belong to politicians or political parties but to God and the people, who ultimately determine the direction of the country through their votes.

Makinde stated this on Saturday while addressing delegates at the Kaduna Baptist Conference (2026 Baptist Day), held at Albarka Baptist Church, Kaduna.

The candidate said Nigerians would ultimately exercise their overriding will to vote for a new order in the 2027 presidential election, urging them to remain united and resolute in their determination to change the course of governance in the country.

He said, “2027 is the defining year for Nigerians. Government will come and go. Political parties and political players will come and go, but Nigeria remains.

Highlighting the temporary nature of political offices, regardless of the power and influence they confer, the APM presidential candidate reminded Nigerians that the ultimate power rests with the electorate, urging the citizenry to use the election to reset the country into a nation that works for everyone by voting for his political party.

Makinde, who presented his campaign’s Reset Nigeria Manifesto to the conference through its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, explained that the agenda was anchored on four major pillars: resetting the country’s security architecture, economy, education and socio-political order.

The agenda, according to him, offers a new governance direction in contrast to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which he accused of worsening economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

The manifesto is anchored on a development philosophy that seeks to expand opportunities, eliminate waste without weakening institutions, enforce fiscal discipline without stifling employment and pursue macroeconomic stability without sacrificing the livelihoods and future prospects of millions of Nigerians.

Calling on Nigerians to use their votes to end bad governance, poverty and insecurity and build a prosperous and secure nation, Makinde said the country needed a collective effort to achieve the desired transformation.

He stated, “If Nigeria is working for you, then don’t do anything. But if Nigeria is not working for you, then join me, let’s reset it together.”

The APM candidate, who expressed optimism about his chances in the 2027 presidential election, urged Nigerians to continue praying for God’s will to prevail in the affairs of the country.

He recalled that he became governor of Oyo State without a godfather, attributing his emergence to the will of God.

“In your prayers, keep praying for God’s will alone to be done. Let us keep asking God to show mercy unto Nigeria because if God shows mercy on Nigeria, He will do for us those things we cannot do for ourselves”, he added.

Makinde also called for a peaceful electoral process, urging Nigerians not to allow desperate politicians to incite them against one another for political gains.

The governor cautioned citizens against resorting to violence or putting their lives at risk because of politicians, including himself.

“Election will always come and go, so please don’t kill yourself for any politician, including myself”, he enjoined worshippers.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, commended Makinde for his humility and commitment to the welfare of the people.

Jangado also prayed that God’s will would prevail in Makinde’s ambition to lead the country towards stability and economic prosperity.

