The Wike-led Rainbow Coalition on Sunday mobilised in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) with the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council for the area, as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) vowed to deliver victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The inauguration, which drew political leaders, party officials and stakeholders from both parties, was described as a demonstration of unity between the APC and PDP under the Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC AMAC Chairman, Ahmed Madugu, described the inauguration as a demonstration of unity between the APC and PDP, saying the campaign council would mobilise voters across the area council’s wards to deliver victory for the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.

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The AMAC Chairman, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, inaugurated the campaign council members and charged them to intensify grassroots mobilisation to ensure victory for the APC in the January 16 election and in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda declared that the opposition parties may continue to make noise but would be defeated in the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that the political alliance between the APC and PDP in the FCT would deliver victory for President Tinubu.

“The opposition can make their noise. They can say anything. They can rabble-rouse and talk, but the issue is, are we on the ground or not? And that is why they are afraid of us. They are afraid of the Rainbow Coalition,” he said.

He described the coming together of APC and PDP political leaders as a formidable force, insisting that their shared political experience and established grassroots structures would give them an advantage over their opponents.

“Imagine PDP and APC coming together. Before, APC was different, and PDP was different. But today, we are coming together as a force. All of us are the same family. Today, we are together, and today we are going to ensure victory. We will defeat them,” he declared.

Aduda charged members of the campaign council to take the message of Tinubu’s administration to every ward and community in AMAC, saying the Federal Government had recorded achievements in infrastructure, human capital development and the traditional institutions across the FCT.

He specifically cited the improvements around Power Station Junction in Asokoro, the Karu road and the Apo-Karshi road project as evidence of the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

According to him, residents who previously spent hours navigating traffic around Asokoro and Karu could now assess the impact of ongoing road interventions.

He also commended the administration for upgrading traditional institutions in the FCT, noting that some traditional rulers had waited for decades for recognition and elevation.

“Today, we have a lot of things to campaign for. We have a lot of things to campaign with. We have a lot of things to show that are on the ground,” he said.

The former senator, who is seeking a return to the National Assembly, urged the coalition to regard the 2027 election as an opportunity to reciprocate the support and development the FCT had received from Tinubu’s administration.

Also speaking, the FCT Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, described the APC-PDP alliance as a significant political development, urging members to support Tinubu and other candidates of the coalition.

Candido said the administration had made remarkable contributions to the development of the FCT, adding that residents had witnessed tangible improvements in infrastructure and other sectors.

He also described Aduda’s legislative experience as an advantage for the territory, arguing that his return to the Senate would provide experienced representation.

The APC FCT Chairman, Alhaji Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, urged members of the coalition to demonstrate commitment and sincerity, warning against treating the campaign as an opportunity for immediate financial benefits.

He also cautioned against allowing religious and ethnic considerations to influence political decisions, insisting that leadership should be determined by integrity, competence, and the ability to deliver.

“Leadership has no religion, and leadership has no tribe. Leadership is about integrity and sincerity,” Yamawo said.

Similarly, the FCT Coordinator of the YARI 774 Initiative for Asiwaju, Hon. Micah Jiba, urged members of the coalition to remain united and deploy their political experience and grassroots structures to secure victory in 2027.