The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday visited the palace of His Majesty, King (Amb.) Noble Friday Uwoh, Supreme Monarch of the Ancient Ahoada Kingdom IV, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, to seek his royal blessings.

Wike said he was at the palace on behalf of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council, which he represents as Coordinator in Rivers State, to speak directly with the people of Ahoada East.

“Your Majesty, on behalf of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council which I represent as coordinator in Rivers State, we are here today to speak directly with the people of Ahoada East Local Government,” Wike said.

He recalled that the team had earlier spoken to the entire Ekpeye Kingdom, which comprises Ahoada East and Ahoada West, noting that they were in Ahoada West on Saturday and were now in Ahoada East.

“Recall that sometimes we were here to speak to the entire Ekpeye Kingdom. Ekpeye Kingdom comprises of Ahoada East and Ahoada West. Yesterday we were in Ahoada West because we also have Engenni. Today we are directly speaking to the people of Ahoada Local Government,” he said.

Wike said there was no way they could speak to their constituents without first giving recognition to the traditional rulers.

“And we found that there’s no way we can go and speak to our constituents, to our subjects without first giving you the recognition you deserve, members of the traditional ruling council for coming here to speak to our people about Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about Ogundu Chinda, his deputy, and other candidates of the Rainbow Coalition of the forthcoming 2027 general election,” he said.

“That is why we have come for you to give us your blessing. And for you to speak to your people after us while they support Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has had a pact, a relationship with the people of Rivers State. And we believe that if that relationship continues, it will be for the interest of the Rivers people and for the interest of Nigeria as a whole. That’s why we are here today. Thank you, Your Majesty,” Wike added.

In his response, His Majesty Friday Noble King Uwoh welcomed Wike, describing him as a beloved son-in-law of the kingdom.

“The honourable minister of FCT, former governor of Rivers State, our own beloved son-in-law, Chief E. N. Wike. You are welcome to the ancient palace of Ahoada Kingdom to see the Ekpeye traditional rulers,” the monarch said.

“On behalf of my kingdom and the Ekpeye as a whole, Ahoada East, we are assuring you that whatever be your wish, we will work with you. And from records, every minister who testified to the fact that I have worked with him. And I will continue to work with him,” he said.

King Uwoh assured Wike of support for President Tinubu and all Rainbow Coalition candidates in the area.

“But I assure you that we will do our best to see that the candidature of the president, the Rainbow Coalition that has to do with this domain, we will see that we will get them right. Ahoada where I preside over, I assure you, Ahoada, there is no shaking. We are strongly behind you,” he said.

“We will make sure that the governor of Rivers State come 2027 is Oke Chinda. Just go and sleep. You have our support and our blessing. Thank you and God bless you,” he added.

Also speaking, HRM Eze Felix Otowamlaps, Nye Ndu Upata Kingdom, said the traditional rulers would go beyond open campaigns to reach out to families, communities, villages, women’s groups and youth groups.

“Beyond open campaign, we have our responsibility to also reach out to our families, families at all communities, the villages, the groups, women group, youth group and everything. Those are the ones we can do at community leaders. And we commence the process. We will conclude it. At the end of the day, it shall end with praise,” he said.

“Your Excellency, like my brother said, you need to worry. We will never disappoint you. This is one opportunity we have to repay you for all you have done for us. Bank on us. Like he rightly said, no shaking and there will be no shaking. Thank you, Your Excellency,” Eze Otowamlaps added.

HRM Eze Ike Elue, Eze Orluwor of Ekpeye Ethnic Nation, also pledged the support of the traditional rulers, saying they were custodians of the area and would do the needful to ensure success in the forthcoming election.

“All our hands on deck. Just as rightly said that campaign is necessary. That is why we are here. Otherwise we are the custodian of the area. We will do the needful to make sure that it succeeds in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Eze Elue also thanked Wike for reconciling with his son, Edison, urging him to forget the past and take everybody as one.

“I still want to thank you once again for all that you have done to my son Edison here. I know devil walks in between, there is some misunderstanding sometime back. And I know that you also have all reconciled. That is why we are human beings. We are not animals. We are human beings. Human beings live in society. They quarrel, they reconcile and continue living together. So I want you to forget all that has happened and take everybody as one,” he said.

The minister’s entourage comprised the ruling APC Rivers governorship candidate, Hon. Ogundu Chinda; his deputy, Hon. Major Jack; and the Rivers State APC Chairman, Tony Okocha.