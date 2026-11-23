The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has urged the Ogoni people to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four years of development rather than what he described as former governor Rotimi Amaechi’s 16 years of prison and banana plantation.

Wike spoke on Monday during a town hall meeting with political leaders, traditional rulers, youths, women and other stakeholders in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The minister, however, cautioned political stakeholders against entering into alliances with individuals who might lack the influence to deliver on their promises.

Making a direct reference to former Rivers State governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wike questioned his record in delivering development to the Ogoni people despite occupying strategic positions for several years.

He recalled that Amaechi served as governor of Rivers State for eight years and Minister of Transportation for another eight years, alleging that the major projects associated with his administration in the Ogoni area included a proposed prison and a banana plantation.

Wike contrasted these with the establishment of the University of Environment by the Tinubu administration and the completion of the Bori-Bonny Road.

“Look at the President. He didn’t take time; he finished Bori-Bonny Road. We have been talking about a university for a long time, and he established the University of Environment. Within just three and a half years, see what he has given to us. But our brother was governor for eight years and minister for eight years. The only thing he promised was prison and banana plantation,” he alleged.

He argued that the University of Environment would provide employment opportunities for the people and stimulate development in the area.

Wike further urged the Ogoni people to assess political leaders based on their records in office rather than appeals to ethnic affinity or claims of brotherhood.

Referring to Amaechi’s previous definition of brotherhood, the minister said a genuine brother was someone who stood by the people when they needed help and could use his position to address their challenges.

He maintained that political loyalty should be determined by tangible contributions to the welfare of communities.

He said the political alliance between Rivers State and President Tinubu must be sustained beyond 2027, adding that the partnership had enabled the state to attract critical infrastructure and other development projects.

He explained that the Rainbow Coalition was specifically designed to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election and should not be confused with an arrangement to determine who becomes governor, senator or member of the House of Representatives.

Wike urged the people of Khana to mobilise for the 2027 elections, particularly by ensuring that those who supported Tinubu in the previous election returned to vote for him.

Speaking on behalf of his people, the Paramount Ruler of the Bori Nortem Community, Dr Lenu Saro IgbaraIgbara, assured the Minister that the Northern Bori community, Khana Local Government Area and the wider Ogoni area would support him.

“Our people love you. It is not by what people say. You can see it yourself, right from the road down to this place. There is no other politician that will come to Bori that will generate this kind of crowd,” he stated.

He added: “I want to assure you that we will follow you because it is said that you follow who sabi road. With everything that we have seen and all the qualities that you have demonstrated, I think it will be absurd for us to miss our way.”