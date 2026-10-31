2027: Wike urges FCT stakeholders to deliver polling units for Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has charged supporters of President Bola Tinubu to translate their endorsement into votes in the January 16, 2027, election, insisting that every stakeholder must deliver his polling unit, ward, local government area and state.

Wike gave the charge on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition Stakeholders Meeting and unveiling of FCT National Assembly candidates, organised by the FCT Stakeholders Assembly at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The meeting brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, six area council chairmen, indigenous communities and residents, who endorsed Tinubu for a second term, alongside Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda for the FCT Senate seat, Hon. John Gabaya for Abuja North and former Kwali Chairman Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South Federal Constituency.

He warned stakeholders against claiming credit for victory without contributing at the grassroots, saying genuine support must be demonstrated at polling units.

“Deliver your polling unit, deliver your ward, deliver your local government, deliver your state,” he declared.

“I don’t want to hear that I lost my polling unit, but we won. There is no grammar like that. If you lose your polling unit, don’t say you won, because you never contributed to the victory,” Wike added.

He described the endorsement as significant and thanked traditional rulers, political leaders, area council chairmen and residents for supporting the initiative.

Wike urged residents not to repeat what he described as the mistake of the 2023 election, saying 2027 offered an opportunity to correct it.

“We shall never make the mistake we made in 2023. Are we going to make the same mistake? No! When you realise a mistake, you correct it,” he said.

The minister called on residents to support Aduda, whom he described as their son, father and friend, saying effective representation required a senator who understood their concerns and remained accessible.

Questioning the performance of the incumbent senator, Wike asked, “Today, can you say in all honesty, the person representing you in the Senate, does she care about you? Has she called you for a meeting any day?”

He attributed Tinubu’s endorsement to the President’s interventions in the FCT, particularly in infrastructure development and the upgrading of traditional institutions after 27 years of neglect.

Wike disclosed that Tinubu had also approved SUVs for traditional rulers, which would be presented on December 4. He said leadership required the courage to do what was right despite criticism.

He commended the six area council chairmen for cooperating with the FCTA despite their party differences, noting that their collaboration had driven progress in the city centre and satellite towns.

The minister listed the establishment of the FCT Youth Development Secretariat, Women Affairs Secretariat and Civil Service Commission as major achievements, saying civil servants could now rise to the positions of Permanent Secretary and Head of Service.

Addressing youth representatives who complained about delays in securing an audience with him, Wike apologised and fixed November 10 for a meeting with youths from the six area councils. He also disclosed that he had secured Tinubu’s approval for four buses for youth mobilisation.

He promised a separate meeting with persons with disabilities, urging them to mobilise and exercise their franchise.

On the Rainbow Coalition, Wike explained that it was designed to unite political parties behind Tinubu without forcing them to abandon their political identities. He also commended the APC and PDP chairmen in the FCT for supporting the initiative.

He assured non-indigenous residents of inclusive governance, noting that Tinubu believed in accommodating both indigenes and other Nigerians in the FCT.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Abiodun Essien, said the Federal Government had completed 164km of roads in the North-Central and had 1,207km under construction nationwide. He added that 850,000 students in the region had benefited from the student loan scheme.

The President of the FCT Stakeholders Assembly, Dr Aliyu Daniel Bakna Kwali, described the endorsement as historic, linking confidence in the administration to Wike’s projects, including the Uje-Gwagwalada-Ruruwoshi-Abaji Road. He also praised members who funded the event from their life savings.

The Renewed Hope Ambassador, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, described Wike’s appointment as a blessing, urged the sustenance of ethnic balance and described Aduda as the best senator the FCT had produced.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Aduda commended Tinubu for appointing Wike. He listed 30 inherited projects completed, 76 new projects awarded and 10 more expected before the end of the year, and pledged legislative support for good governance.

The FCT APC Chairman, Hon. Ishaku Tanko Yamawo; his PDP counterpart, Samaila Muhammad Dogara; AMAC Chairman and FCT ALGON Chairman, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu; and youth leaders Yamawo Destiny and Felix Acka all pledged to deliver votes for Tinubu.

Maikalangu appealed for the payment of compensation to indigenes, while Acka called for vehicles to support grassroots mobilisation.

Traditional rulers, including the Ona of Abaji and Permanent Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa, also pledged their support for Wike and the endorsed candidates.