2027: Wike offers FCT councillors N10m each to deliver wards to Tinubu, APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has offered councillors N10 million each as a reward for securing victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress candidates in their respective wards during the 2027 general elections.

Wike announced the incentive on Monday at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders’ meeting in Kwali Area Council, attended by traditional rulers, political stakeholders and residents.

He charged the councillors to begin mobilising voters, youth groups and community associations to ensure the APC wins across their respective wards.

“Any councillor that delivers his ward will get N10 million reward. Therefore, go and meet your leaders, go and meet your youth groups, go and consult with associations. Let’s deliver our ward to Mr President,” he said.

The minister also declared his backing for Tinubu’s re-election and endorsed Senator Philip Aduda for the FCT Senate seat and Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South Federal Constituency.

Expressing confidence in the APC’s chances across the territory, Wike said he was certain of the party’s support in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji Area Councils.

“I don’t need to preach to you any longer. The one you are seeing is what you follow, not the one that will give you unfulfilled promises. I will go to sleep tonight because I know Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Abaji are 100 per cent for APC,” Wike declared.

Beyond his appeal for electoral support, the minister criticised opposition parties and their leaders over what he described as inconsistent reactions to judicial decisions.

He cited the controversy surrounding the court ruling that voided the ticket of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, accusing opposition figures of questioning the judiciary when its decisions do not favour them.

Wike argued that the same political actors had previously praised the courts when they secured favourable judgments.

“When ADC had a matter in court and won at the Supreme Court, they said, ‘The court is the last hope,’ ‘The court has saved democracy,’ and ‘We know our judiciary will not fail us.’

“But when they lost a court case, it became: ‘The President is using the court to fight the opposition.’ When it is good for you, the judiciary is clear. When it is bad, you claim they are using it to destroy democracy. What kind of system are we operating?” Wike questioned.

The FCT minister also defended his administration’s decision to provide brand-new Sport Utility Vehicles to first-class traditional rulers in the territory, following criticism from political commentators.

Rejecting suggestions that the vehicles were intended to influence the traditional rulers or secure political support, Wike maintained that the royal institutions deserved respect and adequate official support.

He questioned why traditional rulers should be expected to travel in difficult conditions while government officials and political appointees enjoyed access to SUVs.

“You want a first-class traditional ruler to be walking on the road with a stick in hand, taking public buses so they can get hit by a car one day? But you expect Chief Press Secretaries to Governors, Chairmen, and Presidents to ride SUVs?

“Instead of using their platforms to support good things, critics turn it upside down. We will provide for our traditional rulers, and nothing will come out of their complaints,” he said.