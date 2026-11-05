2027: Wike denies role in Uzodinma’s senatorial setback

… says focus is on Tinubu’s re-election

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has denied any involvement in the judicial decision affecting Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s senatorial ambitions.

Wike described attempts to link him to the outcome as mischievous, insisting that he had no role in the matter.

He spoke during his routine monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, monitored in Abuja, while responding to questions on political developments in Imo State.

“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t want to go into this, but anybody calling my name is being mischievous. I didn’t go to court, and I’m not in the APC,” he said.

Wike stressed that he did not institute any legal action against Uzodimma and was not behind the judicial decision.

He said those dragging his name into the Imo development were deliberately trying to create confusion and misrepresent his political position.

The Minister reiterated his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that his primary political focus remains ensuring the President’s success in the 2027 presidential election.

“As it is today, my priority is to ensure that Mr President emerges victorious in the 2027 presidential elections,” he said.

Wike said he would not allow himself to be distracted by controversies that have nothing to do with his current political assignment.

However, he indicated that he would speak more openly about political developments and those opposing his political alignment after the presidential election.

“Today, I’m not talking because we want the presidential election to be over. By the time the presidential election is over, I will speak out. Everything has its own time,” he said.

Wike maintained that, for now, his energy is concentrated on mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election.

He added that when the time comes, he will address all the issues and those behind the attempts to link him to matters he knows nothing about.