2027: Why Obi should reject VP slot — Tinubu’s aide

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy, has cautioned Peter Obi against accepting a vice presidential slot in the 2027 election.

He gave the advice while speaking to Channels TV on Monday.

Bwala believes it would be Obi’s biggest mistake, potentially causing him to lose the majority of his supporters, known as the Obidients.

According to Bwala, the OBIdients’ support for Obi is contingent on his presidential ambitions, and accepting a VP role would undermine their trust.

“Peter Obi will be making the biggest mistake of his life to now come together under the agreement he will be a running mate.

“Because all of the people you are hearing OBIdient had only one contract with Peter Obi that he will run for the President.

“The minute Peter Obi drops the idea of running for president himself, I can guarantee you he will lose the majority of the people that are following him.

“This is without taking away the fact that Peter Obi himself may not be comfortable in that arrangement,” he opined.